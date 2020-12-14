Courtesy Translation: Conference call of the German Federal Chancellor with the heads of government of the governments of the German states on 13 December 2020

Conference call of the German Federal Chancellor with the heads of government of the governments of the German states on 13 December 2020

The Federal Chancellor and the heads of the governments of the German states take the following decision: The Federal Chancellor and heads of the governments of the German states recently adopted or extended drastic and temporary measures on 25 November in order to curb the significant increase in the number of Corona infections in Germany at the beginning of winter. This was supposed to prevent an overburdening of the health system, as hospitals and, above all, numerous intensive care units are heavily burdened by the high numbers of seriously ill Corona patients.



The measures have succeeded in temporarily halting exponential growth and stabilizing the infection at a high level. However, with increasing mobility and the associated additional contacts in the time before Christmas, the number of infection in Germany is once again growing exponentially. This results in an increasing burden on the health system and an unacceptable high number of daily casualties.

It is therefore necessary to take further drastic measures to restrict contacts. The aim is to reduce the number of new infections as it was defined in the decision of 25 November, so that health authorities can once again be able to identify and interrupt infection chains as best as possible, thereby further reducing the number of infected individuals.



The federal government and the state governments thank the vast majority of the population, whose prudent and considerate behavior throughout the pandemic helps to combat the spread of the virus. This common sense is the highest good and at the same time the most important success factor in the pandemic. They would also like to thank the many companies that are defying the enormous challenges with great flexibility and strength during this difficult time. Additionally, they thank all the health workers who, with all their efforts, ensure that a high level of care is maintained even during increasingly difficult conditions. Despite the current serious situation, the progress in vaccine development and vaccine approval gives hope that, if Germany gets through this winter well, it will be able to gradually overcome the pandemic next year and also recover economically.



Against this background, the Federal Chancellor and the heads of the governments of the German states agree on the following:

1. The existing decisions of the Federal Chancellor and the heads of the governments of the German states shall remain in effect. As already agreed at the conference on 2 December, the states will extend the measures limited to 20 December 2020 as part of the adjustments to their national regulations until 10 January 2021, unless otherwise adopted.



2. Private gatherings with friends, relatives and acquaintances continue to be limited to one's own household and one other household, but in any case to a maximum of 5 persons. Children up to 14 years of age are excluded.



3. Also in this special year, the Christmas days should be celebrated together. However, given the high level of infection, this will only be possible on a much smaller scale than usual. Depending on their respective infection events, from 24 December to 26 December 2020 - as an exception to the other restrictions on contact - during this period, meetings are permitted with 4 adults from other households, plus children up to 14 years of age. All must be from the closest family circle, i.e. spouses, partners and partners of a non-marital partnership, as well as close relatives, siblings, children of siblings and their respective household members, even if this means more than two households or 5 persons over 14 years of age. In view of the continuing high level of infection, the appeal is once again made to citizens to reduce contacts to an absolute minimum in the five to seven days before family reunions (protection week).



4. On New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, a ban on gatherings will be implemented nationwide. In addition, fireworks are prohibited in public places to be defined by the municipalities. The sale of pyrotechnics before New Year's Eve is generally prohibited this year and it is strongly discouraged from igniting New Year's Eve fireworks, also against the background of the high risk of injury and the already enormous burden on the health system.



5. Retail trade will be closed from 16 December 2020 until 10 January 2020 with the exception of food markets, direct marketers of food, pick-up and delivery services, beverage markets, “Reformhäuser”, baby specialty stores, pharmacies, medical supply stores, drugstores, opticians, hearing aid acousticians, gas stations, car repair shops, bicycle workshops, banks and savings banks, post offices, dry cleaners, laundromats, newspaper sales, animal supply markets, feeding markets, Christmas tree sales and wholesale. The sale of non-food products in food retailing that are not part of daily needs can also be restricted and must not be extended. The sale of pyrotechnics before New Year's Eve will be generally banned this year.



6. Service companies in the field of personal care such as hair salons, beauty studios, massage practices, tattoo studios and similar establishments are closed, because in this area a physical proximity is unavoidable. Medically necessary treatments, such as physio-, ergo and logo therapies as well as foot care, remain possible.



7. Contacts in schools will also be significantly restricted between 16 December 2020 and 10 January 2021. Children should be cared for at home whenever possible during this time. Therefore, during this period, schools will be closed or the obligation to be present will be suspended. Emergency care and distance learning will be provided. Separate rules may be provided for graduating classes. The same procedure is used in daycare centers and Kindergarten. Additional opportunities will be created for parents to take paid leave for the care of the children during the said period.



8. Employers are urged to consider whether the premises can be closed either through company holidays or generous home office solutions from 16 December 2020 to 10 January 2021 in order to be able to implement the principle of "we stay at home" nationwide.



9. The delivery and collection of food that can be picked up for consumption at home, catering establishments as well as the operation of canteens/Kantine remain possible. Consumption on site is prohibited. The consumption of alcoholic beverages in public spaces is prohibited from 16 December to 10 January. Violations will be punished with a fine.



10. Church services, synagogues and mosques as well as the gatherings of other religious communities are only permitted under the following conditions: The minimum distance of 1.5 meters is maintained, mask obligation is also mandatory even while seated, congregational singing is prohibited. For gatherings where a higher number than the maximum capacity is expected, a registration requirement should be introduced. In the coming days, discussions will be held within and with the religious communities in order to develop appropriate arrangements for religious gatherings in the light of further infection.



11. Special protective measures must be taken for senior citizen’s and nursing homes as well as mobile care services. The federal government supports them with medical protective masks and by covering the costs of rapid tests. In addition to wearing an FFP2 mask, testing of nursing staff is important in the current phase of high incidence almost throughout Germany. The state governments will also order mandatory testing several times a week for staff of care facilities for the elderly and care workers. Such regular tests are also required for mobile care staff. In regions with an increased incidence, the proof of a current negative corona test shall become mandatory for visitors.



12. The Federal Government and the governments of the German states stress once again that, in addition to the joint measures and according to the hot spot strategy, if there is an incidence of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week, a regional concept of limitations will be implemented immediately in all hotspots. Additional measures are necessary as infections continue to increase. In the case of particularly extreme infection situations with an incidence of more than 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week and diffuse infection, the comprehensive general measures are to be further extended in order to achieve a significant reduction in the number of infections in a short term. In particular, local measures in regions defined by Section 28a(2) of the InfSchG should be considered, including extensive restrictions of movement outside one’s residence if the incidence of more than 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week is exceeded.



13. The Federal Government and the governments of the German states are urging all citizens to refrain from unnecessary travel domestically and abroad in the period until 10 January. They stress that entry from foreign risk areas is subject to the obligation to register in the digital entry declaration and that there is a quarantine requirement* for a period of 10 days after return. An end to the quarantine is only possible with a negative test, which was taken at the earliest on the 5th day after entry.



14. The measures mean that some sectors of the economy will continue to face significant restrictions on their operations in the coming year. For this reason, the federal government will continue to provide financial support to the affected companies, solo self-employed persons and self-employed members of the liberal professions. To this end, the improved bridging aid III, which provides for grants for fixed costs, is available. With improved conditions, in particular a higher monthly subsidy of up to EUR 500,000 for the companies directly and indirectly affected by the closures, the federal government is making its contribution to secure companies and employment. The companies affected by the closure will be paid in advance in a similar way to exceptional economic aid. The loss of value of goods and other assets in the retail trade and other sectors associated with the closure orders is to be compensated by making partial write-offs possible quickly. Goods to be inventoried can be fully booked. This allows retailers to offset the losses incurred directly and to reduce their tax burden. This ensures liquidity.



15. For commercial leases affected by the Covid-19 measures, it is legally assumed that significant (use) restrictions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic may represent a serious change in the business basis. This simplifies negotiations between commercial tenants and owners.



16. The Federal Chancellor and the heads of the governments of the German states will discuss the measures again on 5 January 2021 in the light of the further development of infections and will decide on the measures that will get into effect on 11 January 2021.

Protocol statement:



The Free State of Thüringen and the state of Saxen-Anhalt call on the federal government to declare bindingly at the latest during the meeting of the Federal Council on 18 December 2020 that the federal government will finance the expenses or reduced revenues of hospitals resulting from the pandemic and bed shifts such as bed-keeping (e.g. exemption allowance). Further federal delay at the expense of local hospitals is unacceptable.

*The decision of the Oberverwaltungsgericht (Higher Administrative Court) for the state of Nordrhein-Westfalen of 20 November 2020 (Az. 13 B1770/20.NE) which suspends the quarantine obligation for persons entering from risk areas designated by the Robert Koch Institute for Nordrhein-Westfalen.



Source: https://www.bundesregierung.de/bregde/aktuelles/telefonkonferenz-der-bundeskanzlerin-mit-den-regierungschefinnen-und-regierungschefs-der-laender-am-13-dezember-2020-1827392

