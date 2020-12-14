Fort McCoy community members participated in the annual Holiday Tree Lighting event Dec. 3, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.
The 2020 event was held as a drive-thru event because of COVID-19 preventative and safety measures put into place.
Cars were directed through a specific route where each vehicle stopped at specific stops to receive free holiday items.
Dozens of people attended, including the Fort McCoy Garrison leadership team who greeted everyone.
The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.
Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.
Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2020 01:03
|Story ID:
|384888
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Photo Essay: 2020 Fort McCoy Holiday Tree Lighting drive-thru event, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT