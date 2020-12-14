Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: 2020 Fort McCoy Holiday Tree Lighting drive-thru event

    2020 Fort McCoy Holiday Tree Lighting drive-thru event

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy community members make a stop Dec. 3, 2020, while participating in the...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy community members participated in the annual Holiday Tree Lighting event Dec. 3, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The 2020 event was held as a drive-thru event because of COVID-19 preventative and safety measures put into place.

    Cars were directed through a specific route where each vehicle stopped at specific stops to receive free holiday items.

    Dozens of people attended, including the Fort McCoy Garrison leadership team who greeted everyone.

    The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.14.2020 01:03
    Story ID: 384888
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: 2020 Fort McCoy Holiday Tree Lighting drive-thru event, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    holiday tree lighting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT