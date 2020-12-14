Photo Essay: 2020 Fort McCoy Holiday Tree Lighting drive-thru event

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy community members make a stop Dec. 3, 2020, while participating in the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy community members make a stop Dec. 3, 2020, while participating in the annual Holiday Tree Lighting event at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 2020 event was held as a drive-thru event because of COVID-19 preventative and safety measures put into place. Cars were directed through a specific route where each vehicle stopped at specific stops to receive free holiday items. Dozens of people attended, including the Fort McCoy Garrison leadership team who greeted everyone. The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy community members participated in the annual Holiday Tree Lighting event Dec. 3, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The 2020 event was held as a drive-thru event because of COVID-19 preventative and safety measures put into place.



Cars were directed through a specific route where each vehicle stopped at specific stops to receive free holiday items.



Dozens of people attended, including the Fort McCoy Garrison leadership team who greeted everyone.



The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



