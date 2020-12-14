UK, U.S. Naval Forces Conduct Mine Countermeasures Exercise

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Dec. 14, 2020) – Royal Navy and U.S. Navy forces participated in mine countermeasures (MCM) interoperability training in the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 9-12.



This is the latest in a series of MCM exercises between regional and coalition partners, meant to enhance mine hunting and communications interoperability. The previous iteration in November involved Saudi, UK and U.S. MCM forces.



"This latest exercise provided our combined MCM force with yet another opportunity to practice cohesion, communication, coordination and competency,” said UK Royal Navy Captain Don Crosbie, deputy commander of Task Force 52. “We will continue to regularly hone these crucial defensive skills alongside our partner navies in support of regional maritime security.”



Participating mine countermeasures ships included the, UK Royal Navy HMS Chiddingfold (M 37), HMS Shoreham (M 112) and U.S. Navy USS Dextrous (MCM 13). A MH-53E Sea Dragon attached to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15 provided aerial mine hunting support.

The U.S. and UK have conducted MCM exercises together as a combined force since 2003.



