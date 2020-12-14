NAVSUP Yokosuka Completes a Successful Year of HAZMAT Operations

Nearing the end of 2020, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka is on track to complete a successful year in the proper disposal, storage and inspection of hazardous materials (HAZMAT).



NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka is dispersed across 14 sites throughout the Indo-Pacific region, and offers HAZMAT management for afloat and ashore units at organic sites in Yokosuka, Sasebo, Okinawa, Atsugi, Diego Garcia, Guam and Singapore.



“We’ve made great efforts this year to prevent hazardous materials from entering the waste stream,” said Capt. Edward Pidgeon, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka commanding officer. “It required a substantial amount of coordination with our mission partners in the form of training, education, oversight and inspections to meet U.S. Navy and host nation requirements.”



Earlier this year, on June 22, a HAZMAT fire occurred at the U.S. Air Force 18th Wing’s Hazardous Materials Pharmacy at Kadena Air Base. During firefighting efforts, approximately 100 individuals were exposed to chlorine gas causing mild airway and eye irritation. The incident served as a reminder of potential risks presented to health and the environment, and pressed the NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka HAZMAT division to closely examine their program to avoid a similar incident.



With the onset of COVID-19, various tenant commands served by NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka procured large quantities of hand sanitizer, requiring compliance checks for the ensuing demand of flammable storage lockers. NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka further assisted with the transfer of sanitizer supplies from Commander, Navy Region Japan Emergency Management Office (EMO) to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo EMO.



The bulk of the NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka HAZMAT division’s undertakings in 2020 were performed under 50-50 workforce arrangements, where half of a command’s personnel had to telework from home, while the other half worked in the office in a collective effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. In some cases, the command’s HAZMAT personnel couldn’t visit piers or ships to assist Sailors with inspections, training or deliver materials.



Regardless of the COVID-19 constraints, their services to the fleet and area commands continued. Conventional face-to-face support went virtual by digitally exchanging receipts, photos of HAZMAT storages and safety documents with visiting units. This allowed NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s HAZMAT division to verify compliance without getting in contact with Sailors. In another effort to limit contacts, HAZMAT teams worked with ships days before they were set to be pierside to identify the material units needed in advance, and delivered requisition documents along with requested materials to the pier so that they’re waiting on visiting ships to be on-loaded when they return to port.



NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s HAZMAT division consists of around 80 personnel and is the customer base point of entry for all HAZMAT requirements in the Indo-Pacific region and completes 2020 with zero safety incidents.



“This is one of many divisions throughout the command who had to think outside the box to come up with ways to deliver products and services to our mission partners in these unusual times,” said Timothy Adkins, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka executive director. “This display of adaptability ensures optimal readiness in this region.”



NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2020 Date Posted: 12.13.2020 16:54 Story ID: 384875 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP Yokosuka Completes a Successful Year of HAZMAT Operations, by Brandon Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.