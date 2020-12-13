Maj. Gen. Sheryl E. Gordon Celebrates National Guard’s Birthday with 117 ARW

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Sheryl E. Gordon, the Alabama National Guard Adjutant General, cuts a birthday cake with the 117th Air Refueling Wing in celebration of the U.S. National Guard’s 384th birthday Dec. 13, at Sumpter Smith JNGB, Ala.



Gordon cut the cake with Airman 1st Class John Little, 117th Security Forces Squadron (SFS). Little, 19, becomes part of a tradition having the oldest service member being paired with the youngest to cut the cake symbolizing heritage being passed through generations.



After commissioning in 1981 through the Alabama Military Academy, Gordon became both the first female Alabama National Guard general officer in 2009, and its first female adjutant general when she assumed her duties July 28, 2017.



Little joined the 117th SFS in November 2019 to gain experience in the law enforcement career field. He also chose to enlist for the educational benefits and the opportunity to serve his country.



In 1636 three regiments of private militia were formed to defend Massachusetts by order of the Massachusetts Bay Colony’s General Court. The National Guard now has approximately 450,000 members in both the Army and Air Force components with units located in 50 states, three territories and the District of Columbia. According to an October 2020 report by Defense Manpower Data Center there are approximately 12,000 Guard members in the state of Alabama.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2020 Date Posted: 12.13.2020 15:30 Story ID: 384874 Location: US