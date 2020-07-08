Texas Guardsmen Support San Antonio Food Bank

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas - Members of the Texas Air and Army National Guard mobilized to the local food bank March 19th in support of the COVID-19 response mission.



The San Antonio Food bank was founded in 1980 and is one of the largest service areas for food distribution in Southwest Texas. While serving such a large facility, National Guard members are assisting an average of 27,000 families and sorting more than 85,000 pounds of food each week. Not only do the volunteers and service members distribute food, but they also assist in dry good sorting, packaging, and processing of bulk cans.



“During national emergencies like this pandemic, resources and manpower run thin,” said Senior Airman Katie Schultz, 149th FW public affairs specialist assigned to the mission. “The National Guard is vital because we are ready to jump in at a moment’s notice to do whatever is needed to uplift the community.”



The San Antonio Food Bank relies heavily on volunteers to help sort, pack and distribute food, essential items and supplies to families in need. In addition to the main food bank location, members are distributing food at local sites dispersed throughout the city.



“We packaged and distributed food to the city’s neediest people,” said Technical Sergeant Agustin Salazar, 149th FW public affairs specialist assigned to supervise the mission.



The food bank aims to not only feed the community, but educate them about nutrition, health and wellness as well. They have programs that aid senior citizens, children, pets, and assist with job placement opportunities. Their mission is to fight hunger Southwest Texas through food distribution, programs, education and advocacy.



The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increased need for the food bank and the Texas National Guard’s efforts help fill that gap for the community.



“Additional assistance is needed in our local communities to help support our people - whether it’s packing and sorting, directing traffic, or distributing food to hungry families,” Schultz said.



The 149th Fighter Wing Gunfighters have been aiding this mission since March 19th and continue to serve the local community during this pandemic.

