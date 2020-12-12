Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: U.S. Navy's Recruit Training Command restriction-of-movement operations continues at Fort McCoy

    U.S. Navy's Recruit Training Command restriction-of-movement operations continues at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | U.S. Navy recruits walk to a dining facility Dec. 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY , WI, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    U.S. Navy recruits move about the cantonment area Dec. 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The Navy’s Recruit Training Command (RTC) of Great Lakes, Ill., worked with the Army at Fort McCoy so the post could serve as a restriction-of-movement (ROM) site for Navy recruits prior to entering basic training.

    Additional personnel support from the Navy’s Great Lakes, Ill., Millington, Tenn., and Washington, D.C., sites deployed to McCoy earlier in 2020 to assist RTC in conducting the initial 14-day ROM to help reduce the risk of bringing the coronavirus to RTC should any individual be infected.

    More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

    This is also the first time Fort McCoy has supported the Navy in this capacity.

    Learn more about Navy RTC by visiting https://www.bootcamp.navy.mil/news.html.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

