USS NEW YORK Holds Change of Command

Norfolk, Virginia (NNS) -- The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, USS New York (LPD 21), held a change of command ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia December 11th.



Capt. Javier Gonzalez relieved Capt. Pete Kennedy after his sixteen-month tour as the commanding officer.



Gonzalez reported to New York on November 30th to become its ninth commanding officer. Capt. Gonzalez has completed operational tours with USS Momsen (DDG 92), Command Destroyer Squadron Two Four, USS Taylor (FFG 50), USS Hue City (CG 66) and USS De Wert (FFG 45). He also served on shore assignments as the Division and Branch Chief at U.S. Central Command Operations Directorate Plans Division, Training Liaison Officer at Afloat Training Group, and lead Maritime Planner at Joint Interagency Task Force South.



Kennedy led the New York crew through Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT), Amphibious Ready Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise (ARGMUEX), and a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). These exercises certified the New York for a 8-month deployment to 5th and 6th Fleet Areas of Operation. He also led the ship in a homeport shit from Mayport, Florida to Norfolk, Virginia.



“It has been my honor to serve on a ship which means so much to our country," said Kennedy. "Our Sailors' selfless service in answering our nation's call has truly been inspiring. I have complete faith that the Men and Women of USS New York will continue to ensure our nation never forgets the lives lost on and in response to 9/11."



During the ceremony, Kennedy, received the Legion of Merit for his performance as commanding officer.

Gonzalez officially assumed the title of commanding officer after orders were read and salutes rendered.

"It is a tremendous privilege to command New York and this amazing crew," said Gonzalez. “It will be challenging to get the necessary repairs and systems upgrades in the upcoming yard period. I have no doubt that we will overcome these obstacles and get New York back to sea, where she belongs."

New York, the sixth U.S. Navy ship to be named for the state of New York has recently executed a home port shift from Mayport, Fl. to Norfolk, Va.

For more information, visit www.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/usnavy, or www.twitter.com/usnavy.



For more news from USS New York (LPD 21), visit www.navy.mil/local/lpd21/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2020 Date Posted: 12.12.2020 14:51 Story ID: 384858 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS NEW YORK Holds Change of Command, by PO2 Lyle Wilkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.