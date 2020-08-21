AFWERX Austin Hub attracts visit from SECAF, CSAF, CMSAF

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter | Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett greets Maj. Adam Welch, AFWERX Spark...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter | Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett greets Maj. Adam Welch, AFWERX Spark assistant director, during a visit to the AFWERX Austin hub, Texas, Aug. 20, 2020. The visit highlighted how Air Force Guard and Reserve talent power the AFWERX Austin mission and projects, and demonstrated how Airmen-empowered projects, combined with strategic partnerships and collaborations with industry, have enabled innovative efforts to thrive within the Air Force. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter) see less | View Image Page

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES 08.21.2020 Courtesy Story AFWERX

Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass came together to witness innovation at work with the AFWERX Austin Hub, Aug. 20.



The trip marks their first combined visit with Airmen in the field since Brown and Bass were sworn in as the service’s senior uniformed officer and enlisted leaders, demonstrating the importance of innovation efforts to the enterprise.



During the visit at both Camp Mabry and Capital Factory, the AFWERX team showcased various initiatives aimed toward modernizing the Air Force including the AFVentures Fellowship, Agility Prime program, AFWERX internships, Spark Colliders and RAPIDx.



Col. Nathan Diller, AFWERX director, shared how the AFWERX team views people as their most valuable resource and foundation of their progress, aligning with Barrett’s strategic initiatives that our Air and Space Forces must recruit, hire, train, award, reward and retain the best of all Americans eligible to serve.



“This visit, along with the recent expansion of AFWERX, demonstrates the commitment by leadership to scale innovation across the Department of the Air Force,” Diller said. “We took this opportunity to highlight how an innovative Airmen culture that diversifies technology, talent and transition paths is essential to rapid and affordable capability development.”



As part of this focus on people, Lt. Col. Matthew Scott, AFWERX Austin director, emphasized how a variety of Air Force Guard and Reserve talent power the AFWERX Austin mission and projects, and demonstrated how Airmen-empowered projects, combined with strategic partnerships and collaborations with industry, have enabled innovative efforts to thrive within the Air Force.



“AFWERX Austin was honored to host our Air Force senior leadership and be given the opportunity to illustrate how AFWERX is dedicated to modernizing and innovating,” Scott said. “We believe in and support the hardworking Airmen who are taking risks, failing forward, and creating a stronger Air Force that will protect this great nation.”