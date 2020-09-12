Courtesy Photo | Physical distancing and isolation can present certain challenges, such as spending...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Physical distancing and isolation can present certain challenges, such as spending days or weeks at home with limited resources, stimulation, and social contact. see less | View Image Page

Coping with Social Isolation

By Greg Chadwick, Air Force Materiel Command Health & Wellness Team

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio --The COVID-19 pandemic has led to implementation of unprecedented “physical distancing” strategies crucial to limiting the spread of the virus. While the most immediate threat from COVID-19 is the physical health of those infected, the pandemic will also have wide-ranging effects on the social and mental health of others living through the crisis.

Social isolation occurs when an individual does not have adequate opportunities to interact with others. Physical distancing and isolation can present certain challenges, such as spending days or weeks at home with limited resources, stimulation, and social contact.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, social isolation can threaten health, and regular social interactions and having a strong personal network are important to a person’s mental and physical health, resilience, and longevity. Health concerns stemming from social deprivation include high blood pressure, sleeplessness or less restful sleep, anxiety, depression, and thoughts of suicide. In addition, lack of human interaction may increase hormone levels that contribute to inflammation and weakened immunity, thereby increasing the risk of diseases.

Although it remains critical that we follow physical distancing requirements to combat the spread of COVID-19, it is equally important that we remain socially connected with our family, friends, colleagues, and community to prevent the negative health outcomes caused by being socially isolated and lonely. The following are some strategies for feeling more socially connected during this time.

• Connect by phone or video chat. Stay in touch with family and friends by calling and texting by phone. Placing calls using video chat services like FaceTime or Zoom has the advantage of allowing us to see others’ facial expressions that are important for bonding.

• Connect online. E-mail a friend with whom you haven’t been in touch with in a while and rekindle your friendship. Join online forums about your hobbies or interests. Whatever your interest is, there is an online community of people who share your passion and can’t wait to nerd out with you about it. Participate in online sports games like Fantasy Football and Basketball.

• Connect with your community. Reach out to people you know might be having difficulties, such as elderly neighbors or relatives, to make sure they’re getting needed food and medical supplies. Running an errand for a neighbor not only helps them, but will also make you feel more connected to your community. Arrange a driveway visit with family or friends. Be sure all are wearing masks, stay six feet apart, all outdoors.

• Connect with others in COVID-19 quarantine. QuarantineChat is a voice chat service designed to connect people quarantined during the coronavirus outbreak.

If you are struggling with chronic loneliness, hopelessness, anxiety, or depression, you are not alone. With professional support, you can improve your mental wellbeing and enjoy life again.

Professional counseling services are available for the AFMC workforce and their families.

Civilian employees may contact the Employee Assistance Program for free, confidential counseling services at (866) 580-9078 or visit the EAP website at AFPC.af.mil/EAP.

Military members can contact their local mental health clinic for services. Military OneSource is another option for military and their families. For more information, call (800) 342-9647 or visit militaryonesource.mil.

For more information on coping with social isolation and loneliness, visit the Civilian Health Promotion Services video library at USAFwellness.com. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) also has an informative pdf Taking Care of Your Behavioral Health with advice for managing social isolation under quarantine.