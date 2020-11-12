USS Maine Blue Crew Changes Command

SILVERDALE, Wash. (Dec. 11, 2020) - The blue crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741) conducted a change of command, Dec. 11.



Cmdr. Darren Gerhardt, from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, relieved Cmdr. Mike Tomon, from New Castle, Pennsylvania, to assume the duties and responsibilities as Maine Blue’s commanding officer.



“I owe many people a debt of gratitude for reaching this point, for my story is really a story about all of you… the Sailors who show up every day and do what you need to do to get the ship underway, and despite the hurdles… press on,” said Tomon.



Tomon assumed command of Maine in April 2018 during the final stretch of a 32-month engineered refueling overhaul (ERO), executed to extend the life of the ship by approximately 20 years. Following several exercises and inspections, in February 2020 Tomon and his crew successfully completed a test missile launch, known as Demonstration and Shakedown Operation (DASO) 30, which was followed by Maine’s official return to the fleet with the gold crew in May 2020.



“I can talk about ERO or DASO, or the tough schedule that we executed, but everybody knows about those things already,” said Tomon. “What I think they may not know enough about is how we’ve taken care of each other and how the crew never quit. Even when it meant no holidays or no stand-down, Maine was never out of a fight – never once.



Commander, Submarine Group 9 Rear Adm. Doug Perry spoke at the small ceremony about the lasting impact Tomon and his crew have had on the nation’s security during his time in command.



“I can’t stress enough how big and important this job is - Tomon trained a crew, many of whom had never taken their ship out to sea, for operations underway with the added bonus of recertifying the weapons systems and returning their ship to strategic service,” said Perry. “Any issues with recertifying Maine could have affected every SSBN on the waterfront, and on the east and west coast, so we simply had to get this right. Lucky for us, we had Mike Tomon in charge. I’m honored to be here to celebrate Mike’s contributions and heartily welcome, Darren, as the newest member of Team Bangor.”



Gerhardt most recently served as the deputy to the commodore at Submarine Squadron 17.



“I am humbled and honored to be your next commanding officer,” said Gerhardt. “This year has brought many challenges and upset many traditions, but our strong commitment to the strategic mission has never failed. Together, we will continue to defend our nation and its people while forging submariners of the highest quality. I look forward to serving with you and continuing the great work of Cmdr. Tomon.”



Maine is the 16th submarine of the Ohio-class of SSBNs, and the third U.S. Navy ship to bear the name. Maine’s keel was laid July 3, 1990 and the ship was commissioned in Groton, Connecticut, July 25, 1995.



For more news about USS Maine and other Commander, Submarine Group 9 units, visit www.facebook.com/SubGru9 or www.navy.mil/local/csg9/.

