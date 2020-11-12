Training Air Wing Six Reserve Component Holds Change of Command

Training Air Wing (TRAWING) Six, Reserve Component held a change of command ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum aboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Florida, Dec. 4.



Cmdr. Scott Paul relieved Capt. Charles Kuba as Reserve Component Commander for TRAWING Six.



Rear Adm. Shawn Duane served as guest speaker. He spoke of the myriad of challenges and tragedies befalling Pensacola this past year, but noted ending on a high note in celebrating the esteemed service of Kuba to TRAWING Six and welcoming Paul.



“Kuba is a man of character who does the right things for the right reasons,” said Duane. “Over the past ten plus years, he has served as a role model for thousands of young officers coming through this program on their way to getting Wings of Gold. While they can get into any one of these airplanes and be absolutely outstanding technicians, they are also morally right. Their character is stronger because of their experience with Kuba, and our nation better for his service.”



Kuba, a native of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, earned his Wings of Gold as an E-2C Hawkeye Naval Flight Officer (NFO) in February 1998. He has served as an instructor NFO for the Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) for almost 20 years and took command of the TRAWING Six Reserve Component in January of 2019. Under his leadership, the Reserve Component mitigated the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on naval aviator production by providing nearly a quarter of all training events. His efforts also saw a vast improvement in T-45C maintenance efficiencies, leading to increased aircraft availability.



Kuba will assume the position of Director, Naval and Amphibious Liaison Element in Al Udeid, Qatar. His previous tours include Commander, Training Squadron (VT) Four, Squadron Augment Unit (SAU) and he is a graduate of the Navy’s Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN) while serving with the “Liberty Bells” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning (VAW) Squadron 115. He has accumulated more than 3,100 flight hours in various military aircraft, 3,200 simulator hours and instructed over 3,000 student sorties.



In regards to the TRAWING Six reservists, Kuba stated that twenty-three percent of every flight and simulator event in this air wing are accomplished by this part-time, citizen-sailor workforce.



“They asked or volunteered to balance a civilian job with family and a full-time Navy reserve career and I thank you for that,” said Kuba.



He identified the importance of mentors and instructors during this time of adversity, unique in our lifetimes. “Through these individuals, we are instilled with a reliance on hope and an attitude that allows us to confront and conquer challenges,” said Kuba.



Paul is a native of Anderson, Alaska. After graduating from the United States Naval Academy in 2002, he went on to complete flight training and qualified in the P-3 Orion in 2004. He previously served as an instructor pilot with Patrol Squadron (VP) 30 and Special Projects Patrol Squadron (VPU) 2. From 2012 until 2019, he served with VP-69 as training officer, maintenance officer and commanding officer, leading the squadron to earn the 2019 Commander, Naval Air Forces Reserve (CNAFR) Squadron of the Year. Paul recently detached from Commander, 3rd Fleet Maritime Air Operations Detachment, Tucson.



“TRAWING Six has an added responsibility in that it owns the sole output of an entire warfare specialty: Naval Flight Officers,” said Paul. “We not only provide combat power and critical strategic depth in our own qualifications, but we develop skills and behaviors in our students. The habits of integrity, trust, communication, and excellence that we instill in them today will have lasting effects on the future of the Navy. I am excited and honored to work alongside you in developing the next generation of Naval Flight Officers.”



TRAWING-6 is headquartered in the “Cradle of Naval Aviation” aboard NAS Pensacola, Florida. Responsible for all NFO training and production, TRAWING-6 graduates approximately 300 United States Navy, Marine Corps and Foreign Military Service (FMS) students annually to fly the F/A-18F Super Hornet, F/A-18G Growler, E-2C/D Hawkeye, P-3C Orion, P-8A Poseidon, EP-3E Aries II, and E-6B TACAMO aircraft.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2020 Date Posted: 12.11.2020 17:53 Story ID: 384842 Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Training Air Wing Six Reserve Component Holds Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.