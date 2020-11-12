50th MSG wins holiday card contest

Photo By Marcus Hill | Col. Peter Flores, Star Delta commander, left, and Brig. Gen. Christopher Povak, Joint...... read more read more Photo By Marcus Hill | Col. Peter Flores, Star Delta commander, left, and Brig. Gen. Christopher Povak, Joint Task Force –Space Defense deputy commander, review a holiday card submitted by the JTF-SD during the holiday card contest Dec. 10, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. While judges could glance at a card from their unit, to remain fair, they could not provide a score. (U.S. Space Force photo by Marcus Hill) see less | View Image Page

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – The 50th Mission Support Group won the 50th Force Support Squadron’s holiday card contest Thursday on base.



The contest served as a replacement for events canceled by 50th FSS due to the coronavirus pandemic. Airmen submitted entries Dec. 3 and received a six-by-eight piece of plywood from the 50th FSS to create a festive card. Cards will remain displayed on Falcon Parkway, near the base’s fitness center, until Jan. 4, 2021.



“This is an event that was designed to keep [physical] distancing in mind while still trying to bring a little holiday cheer,” said Eric McCullough, 50th FSS community cohesion coordinator.



The 50th MSG bested eight other entrants with their card, which included a fireplace with stockings that displayed each of the MSG’s squadron logos. The right corner of the card depicted the Grinch’s hand holding a Space Force ornament.



“We had a good time as an office brainstorming what we wanted our card to look like,” said Lt. Col. Jessica Ditson, 50th MSG deputy. “We wanted to figure out ways to incorporate all of our squadrons who may or may not have been able to participate due to work limitations. Second Lt. (Nicole) Hall was the master painter behind our work.”



Judges used a 1-10 scale to critique creativity, originality and overall looks. To remain fair, judges could not score their own unit’s card.



The event served as a method to give back to the Airmen, which Gabriel Laramie, 50th FSS deputy director, said is especially important during the holidays.



“We wanted to give people positive feelings on the installation, so we’re happy we could hold this event,” he said.



Despite El Paso County moving to Level Red: Safer at home guidelines and swift implementation of the event, Gabriel Laramie, 50th FSS deputy director, said he’s grateful numerous Airmen participated.



One of the 50th FSS’s missions is to provide morale and welfare to the installation and Laramie said he feels accomplished that with the contest.



“The team did a great job of putting together this program on short notice,” he said. “We hope folks could bond while putting together their holiday cards. It’s a different way to hold events during the holidays, but it’s a good way to help folks connect especially since everyone is so disconnected.”



The 50th MSG earned a $500 catered lunch with their win but Ditson said due to pandemic they will hold their lunch at date when it’s safe.