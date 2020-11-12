Family Tradition: 597th Transportation Brigade officer and West Point grad roots for Army team during Army-Navy game

The Army-Navy game has always been a big part of life for West Point Graduate Maj. Dennis Rowe, Chief of Operations at the 597th Transportation Brigade.

“The Army team plays many games throughout the season, but there’s one game all year that matters,” Rowe said.

Rowe comes from a long line of military service, and said that watching the game is a family tradition.

“My sisters and I make an effort to watch the game spread around the world,” Rowe said. “I’ve watched the Army-Navy game in Afghanistan and Germany, while my sisters watch it in Saudi Arabia and Kansas.”

Rowe’s grandfather served in the Navy and his father, Dennis Rowe (Senior) and three older sisters all went to the United States Military Academy.

Rowe was accepted to all of the military prep schools, and had a choice between the Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force and Merchant Marines, but felt the Army was a more natural fit.

“I felt more comfortable with the Army,” Rowe said, “It was a great opportunity for me at the time and a good opportunity for travel and great for my future.”

He graduated in 2008 with a degree in Engineering Systems and a focus on Geopolitics.

Maj. Rowe is currently assigned to the 597th Transportation Brigade at Joint-Base Langley-Eustis and is responsible for tracking and overseeing the cargo movements across the brigade, from the East Coast and Gulf Coast to the Southern Command area of operations.

This year he will be watching the game in Virginia with his wife, Sara, and three sons, Dennis, 6, Devon, 4, and Kyle 1.

This year's game has been impacted by the pandemic, and will be played on the field at West Point for the first time since 1943.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2020