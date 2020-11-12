Naval Base Point Loma Hosts Safe Talk Suicide Prevention Training

U.S. Navy Story by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jailene Witters

SAN DIEGO — Naval Base Point Loma conducted suicide prevention training on Dec. 10, 2020 in order to equip Sailors with the tools to identify and assist anyone at risk for suicide or self-harm.

Suicide prevention is of utmost importance in the U.S. Navy. Sailors may be directly impacted by the loss of a shipmate, family member or friend due to suicide at any point in their lives and wonder what they could have done differently to prevent this from occurring. Educating Sailors on the signs to be weary of is imperative in suicide prevention.

Suicide is among the top three causes of death in the Navy each year. 60-70% of suicides occur by firearm and more that 25% of suicides are committed by Caucasian males with the ranks of E3-E6. And only 30% of Sailors who committed suicide had sought mental health care prior to the incident.

Suicide is a preventable tragedy. Suicide prevention training aims to create awareness and help Sailors better support anyone who they may notice is struggling with suicidal thoughts.

Sailors who are able to identify signs of suicidal thoughts in fellow shipmates are better equipped to assist that shipmate in guiding them to the appropriate services to prevent them from taking their own life.

“This is an outstanding training,” said Lt. Stephen Huebscher, Naval Base Point Loma’s command chaplain. “We love to see all Sailors take this training because it really helps to get people much more comfortable with being able to ask somebody if they’re actually thinking about suicide. We feel it’s a real help to Sailors and to everyone in the community.”

The training highlighted the importance of speaking up when noticing that a shipmate is not acting like themselves. Although there is no single cause for suicide, warning signs can include changes in behavior, mood or personality, often induced by extreme stress, significant life changes and grief.

The process of Ask, Care, and Treat is a step by step process on how to help when warning signs are noticed. First, asking the Sailor directly if they are thinking about committing suicide, if so caring for the Sailor by staying by their side until able to get them to the appropriate treatment.

“For me the course was helpful and one important take away from this very important program is how to be able to help a Sailor, co-worker or anyone in need,” said Chief Yeoman (Sel) Anna Quinones, an attendee at the safe talk training. “I found the different resources that the chaplain shared very beneficial. In the past I had always thought about what I would do if I don’t have the answers for a Sailor, now I feel more comfortable in helping the Sailor and getting them to whatever resources they need.”

Suicide prevention training is offered at Naval Base Point Loma on a bi-monthly basis or as requested by tenant commands. To enroll in suicide prevention training, please reach out to RP2 Cody Schierding at cody.e.schierding@navy.mil.

Additional suicide prevention resources can be found at www.suicide.navy.mil and www.sprc.org.

