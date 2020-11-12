NCNG Annual Tarheel Homecoming Retiree Day goes Virtual

Photo By Sgt. Lisa Vines | Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, The Adjutant General of the North Carolina National Guard, speaks...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Lisa Vines | Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, The Adjutant General of the North Carolina National Guard, speaks during the Annual NCNG Tarheel Homecoming Retiree Day as it is live-streamed to attendees from Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, N.C., Dec. 11, 2020. The Tarheel Homecoming event gives retirees and currently serving members the opportunity to keep up-to-date with NCNG operations and accomplishments, and to ask questions on topics ranging from COVID-19 operations to retirement benefits and healthcare. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Vines) see less | View Image Page

The North Carolina National Guard and the North Carolina National Guard Association held a virtual edition of the Annual Tarheel Homecoming Retiree Day event at Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, on December 11, 2020.



"You're experiencing what some of our guardsmen have been experiencing all year, turning our events from in-person to virtual," Scott Schnack, the NCNGA President, said to the virtual attendees of the event. "I know today is usually a day of fellowship, and I'd like that to continue."



The Annual Tarheel Homecoming gives retirees, veterans, and currently serving members the opportunity to stay updated on the NCNG's activities over the past year, receive new information on benefits and services, and ask questions.



"This event's purpose is for retirees to connect with each other and our National Guard, and provide resources for our retirees and the community," said Larry Coleman, the NCNGA Executive Director.



Although the event was initially planned to be in-person, the organizers quickly put together the virtual homecoming and solicited questions from service members and retirees before the event.



"We started planning this six months ago, knowing it might shift to a virtual event," said Coleman. "When the association started soliciting questions, we received many more than we typically hear during the in-person events."



The unprecedented number of questions fielded by the event's speakers and organizers became an opportune moment to share a wide variety of information.



NC Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Copeland, the Joint Chief of Staff, and representatives from staff sections presented and answered the virtual attendees' questions. The question and answer session included responses on topics such as the NCNG museum, retirement pay, insurance, and current operations in light of COVID-19.



In previous years the attendance of this Tarheel Homecoming event varied between 175-275 former and currently serving service members. While live viewers for this year's presentation hovered around 50, more are expected to view the live stream recording at a later date.



The Tarheel Homecoming Retiree Day is a joint effort between the NCNG and the NCNGA and typically coincides with the NCNG Birthday. The NCNGA is a non-profit organization established in 1960 to support the active, separated, and retired members of the North Carolina Army and Air National Guard.