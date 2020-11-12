Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NC Guard Celebrates 384th National Guard Birthday

    NC Guard Celebrates 384th National Guard Birthday

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan | North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) celebrates the 384th National Guard Birthday at a...... read more read more

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan 

    North Carolina National Guard

    North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) celebrated the 384th National Guard Birthday at a ceremony held at NCNG headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, Dec. 11, 2020. The small crowd NCNG Soldiers, Airmen, and staff in masks as part of COVID-19 precautions spread out along the headquarters’ atrium and watched NCNG leaders, Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, NCNG Adjutant General, Army Sgt. 1st Class Partice Smith and Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Bell cut a birthday cake with an Army Sword in honor of the founding of the National Guard Dec. 13, 1636, by the Massachusetts Bay Colony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 15:01
    Story ID: 384805
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NC Guard Celebrates 384th National Guard Birthday, by SFC Robert Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    North Carolina National Guard
    National Guard Birthday
    Airman
    National Guard
    NCNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT