NC Guard Celebrates 384th National Guard Birthday

North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) celebrated the 384th National Guard Birthday at a ceremony held at NCNG headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, Dec. 11, 2020. The small crowd NCNG Soldiers, Airmen, and staff in masks as part of COVID-19 precautions spread out along the headquarters’ atrium and watched NCNG leaders, Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, NCNG Adjutant General, Army Sgt. 1st Class Partice Smith and Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Bell cut a birthday cake with an Army Sword in honor of the founding of the National Guard Dec. 13, 1636, by the Massachusetts Bay Colony.
