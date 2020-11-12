NC Guard Celebrates 384th National Guard Birthday

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan | North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) celebrates the 384th National Guard Birthday at a...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan | North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) celebrates the 384th National Guard Birthday at a ceremony held at NCNG headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, Dec. 11, 2020. The small crowd NCNG Soldiers, Airmen, and staff in masks as part of COVID-19 precautions spread out along the headquarters’ atrium and watched NCNG leaders, Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, NCNG Adjutant General, Army Sgt. 1st Class Partice Smith and Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Bell cut a birthday cake with an Army Sword in honor of the founding of the National Guard Dec. 13, 1636, by the Massachusetts Bay Colony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Robert Jordan, North Carolina National Guard Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) celebrated the 384th National Guard Birthday at a ceremony held at NCNG headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, Dec. 11, 2020. The small crowd NCNG Soldiers, Airmen, and staff in masks as part of COVID-19 precautions spread out along the headquarters’ atrium and watched NCNG leaders, Army Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, NCNG Adjutant General, Army Sgt. 1st Class Partice Smith and Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Bell cut a birthday cake with an Army Sword in honor of the founding of the National Guard Dec. 13, 1636, by the Massachusetts Bay Colony.