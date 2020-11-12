U.S. Coast Guard honor graduate for recruit company Lima 199

ROCKY POINT, NC RESIDENT, SHARLA SINEATH, EARNS HONOR GRADUATE AT U.S. COAST GUARD BOOTCAMP



CAPE MAY, N.J. – Fireman Apprentice Sharla Sineath from Rocky Point, NC, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating the U.S. Coast Guard’s 8-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, December 11, 2020.



Sineath was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League that is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. Sineath is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon on her uniform.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 68 graduates of Recruit Company Lima 199. Training at boot camp is difficult and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



Sineath’s company earned multiple awards during their 8-weeks of training, such as Physical Fitness, Marksmanship, Final Exam and Seamanship. Lima 199 also earned the Company Commander and the Section Commander Pennant.



Training Center Cape May is the 5th largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps or the Coast Guard’s Hometown.



Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.

“I was elated when BM1 Curry told me I had won honor graduate. I came to Cape May with the plan to fly under the radar but by week 03 my mindset completely changed. I wanted my company to be the best and make all of our Company Commanders proud of the work they put into us. I am thankful for my Company Commanders pushing me further than I’ve ever been pushed and instilling confidence in myself to get the job done no matter how intimidating the mission may be,” said Sineath.

“My advice to anyone going into boot camp would be; move with a sense of urgency, team before self, and attention to detail. Don’t try to hide, put yourself in a position of responsibility and learn something. Do your best, chow to chow, and most importantly SCREAM YOUR FACE OFF!”

