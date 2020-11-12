Training Wing 2 Reserve Component Holds Change of Command

Training Wing 2 (TW-2) Reserve Component held a change-of-command ceremony aboard Naval Air Station Kingsville, Dec. 11.



Cmdr. Stuart A. “Stu” Ashton III relieved Capt. David W. “Aubie” Reynolds as commanding officer.



Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) Reserve Component Commander Capt. Rigel “Pep” Pirrone presided over the virtual ceremony. He praised Reynolds for his steadfast leadership including meeting the challenges of operating through the COVID-19 pandemic.



“This is the second tour in CNATRA that I've had the pleasure of serving alongside Capt. Reynolds,” Pirrone said. “He has been a friend and mentor stretching back two decades now, and I truly believe you won't find a more caring and compassionate leader in our enterprise. His advocacy for Active-Reserve integration and support of Wing 2's mission will have lasting positive effects on the readiness of the fleet for years to come.”



Reynolds spoke of his time at the helm.



“My time serving as Reserve Component commander has been a sincere honor,” Reynolds said. “I have worked with elite professionals who are essential to training and developing the future of Strike Naval Aviation. My appreciation goes out to the hard working instructor pilots that make up our Reserve Component.”



Ashton is a native of Leonardtown, Maryland, and received his Wings of Gold in 2003. He previously served as an instructor pilot at Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 120 and a department head at Training Squadron (VT) 22. He has completed two combat deployments with VAW-126 flying the E-2C Hawkeye and Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27 flying the F/A-18E Super Hornet. Most recently he commanded VT-22 Squadron Augment Unit out of NAS Kingsville. He has accumulated more than 3,000 flight hours and over 400 arrested landings.



"We will continue to leverage the extraordinary talent of the men and women who have chosen to continue serving our nation after leaving active duty,” Ashton said. “Our Reservists combine extensive military and civilian leadership experience and serve as ideal instructors and mentors for the next generation of warfighters. I could not be more proud to lead this team.”



TW-2 trains the world's finest combat quality carrier aviation professionals, delivering them at the right time, in the right numbers, and at the right cost to a naval force that is where it matters, when it matters.

