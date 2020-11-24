Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Devens RFTA Hosts Food Drive

    DEVENS, MA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Story by Jazika Levario 

    Fort Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Fort Devens RFTA Hosts Food Drive
    By Jaz Levario
    Fort Devens Reserve Forces Training Area (RFTA) Public Affairs
    November 24, 2020

    From November 2-14, 2020, Fort Devens RFTA strengthened community relations by conducting a food drive to collect non-perishable items to donate to Loaves and Fishes, a local food pantry, to support families in need. Loaves and Fishes has been helping the local community since 1983, and they have provided aid to over 2,000 individuals within the last year. When the pandemic hit this year, that need increased as people were laid off from work and struggling to make ends meet. The staff at Fort Devens RFTA knew they had to step in and help. Fort Devens RFTA collected and contributed more than 150 pounds of food to the pantry. This donation will help families impacted by the pandemic, especially during the holiday season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.11.2020 13:33
    Story ID: 384790
    Location: DEVENS, MA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Devens RFTA Hosts Food Drive, by Jazika Levario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    community
    US Army
    Army
    Fort Devens
    Devens

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT