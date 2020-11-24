Fort Devens RFTA Hosts Food Drive

By Jaz Levario

Fort Devens Reserve Forces Training Area (RFTA) Public Affairs

November 24, 2020



From November 2-14, 2020, Fort Devens RFTA strengthened community relations by conducting a food drive to collect non-perishable items to donate to Loaves and Fishes, a local food pantry, to support families in need. Loaves and Fishes has been helping the local community since 1983, and they have provided aid to over 2,000 individuals within the last year. When the pandemic hit this year, that need increased as people were laid off from work and struggling to make ends meet. The staff at Fort Devens RFTA knew they had to step in and help. Fort Devens RFTA collected and contributed more than 150 pounds of food to the pantry. This donation will help families impacted by the pandemic, especially during the holiday season.

