NNSY’s Executive Development Program Alumni: Then and Now

Every year since 2001, a number of Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Employees apply to the Executive Development Program (EDP) in hopes to not only gain knowledge and understanding about how to be a better leader and team player, but also to use their newly found skills for new opportunities in the shipyard. The Purpose of NNSY’s EDP is to provide each participant with the following: an understanding of the totality of naval shipyard operations; an introduction to the leadership competencies and experience it takes to operate such a wide-ranging enterprise; face time with senior leaders at NNSY, site visits (TDYs) with NNSY’s Detachments and supported commands (Philadelphia, Kings Bay and Charleston), the other Naval Shipyards (Pearl Harbor, Portsmouth and Puget Sound), Naval Sea System Command (NAVSEA) Headquarters and Fleet Forces Command; and an opportunity for each successful graduate to be reassigned to an area where NNSY needs to improve its leadership pipeline.



Among those who have graduated over the years are Production and Facilities Equipment Manager (Code 900F) Joseph Singer, Process Improvement Program Manager (Code 900) Martrail Parker, and the EDP’s very own manager, Danielle Larrew—all of whom would like to impart a glimpse of their experience in the program to those who might be interested.



Singer had been assigned at NNSY and worked in Special Emphasis Group (Code 361) while he was still in the Navy. Upon retirement, he applied to an open Assistant Project Superintendent position and was hired—but was encouraged to reach for more. “My department head at the time encouraged me to apply because of my advanced skill and leadership level, thinking it would help me with future assignments at the shipyard,” he said. Little did he know that through the program he would meet several senior shipyard employees throughout the corporation. “It gave me an opportunity to learn from them and draw some of their leadership abilities into my management style,” he added. “It taught me to be patient, and realize that people have several different skill levels and each needs to be handled accordingly. Honest feedback and accountability is important to grow. Moreover, the fair treatment of all does not mean the same treatment for all.”



After 10 years as an Operation Specialist in the Navy, Parker left the military and began working in the private sector. His wife’s experiences within the shipyard however influenced him to serve his country yet again. He had worked his way up from Training Technician (Code 105.43) to Process Improvement Manager of the Rapid Prototype Center (Code 900P) when he had heard about the EDP and waited for the opportunity to apply. If his EDP diploma is anything to go by, the wait was worth it. “As an employee, I was able to learn from the most influential individuals within our enterprise and was given a different perspective,” Parker said. “As a person, I am now more in-tune with how much work we need to do to change the status quo (employee development).” He also says that he is more in-tune with the needs of his employees and the shipyard in general. With this in mind, he tries to take the time to ensure that he provides completed staff work, and removes any and all barriers his employees may experience. As he stated, “my goal is to make my NNSY a place we are all proud to work at.”



One of the graduates who may have experienced the most change through the EDP however is Danielle Larrew. Hired as part of the a military spouse initiative after her husband was transferred to Fort Eustis in Newport News, Virginia, she was a facilitator in Command University (Code 900T) when she made the decision to apply to the program. “I saw the EDP as an opportunity to learn about NNSY and the NAVSEA corporate structure,” she explained. “I also thought it would benefit me as a facilitator to understand the points of view of other employees across NNSY.” She was proven right as she now uses the skills she learned through the program to be its manager. “I have an understanding of the opportunities and challenges of being in the program, as well as honor that comes along with it,” she elaborates. “In my day-to-day job, I lean on the connections I made during the program to help support Production Resources (Code 900) personnel. I also appreciate what everyone at NNSY and NAVSEA does much more now.”



The program will be accepting new applicants in Jan. 2021. For those interested, contact Larrew at 757-396-2602 or danielle.larrew@navy.mil for more information.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2020 Date Posted: 12.11.2020 Story ID: 384779 This work, NNSY's Executive Development Program Alumni: Then and Now, by Hannah Bondoc