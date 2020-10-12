Newest U.S. Navy Submarine Visits Newest Brazil Submarine Base

RIO DE JANEIRO-- The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792) is operating in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations and conducted a brief stop for logistics in Rio de Janeiro, Dec. 10-15.



Vermont is the newest submarine in the U.S. Fleet and is visiting Brazil’s newest submarine base the Itaguaí naval base in the state of Rio de Janeiro. During Vermont’s visit, Brazil will accept three Brazilian built Scorpene-class diesel-electric submarine’s into their fleet: BNS Riachuelo (S40), BNS Humaitá (S41) and BNS Tonelero (S42).



While operating in U.S. 4th Fleet, Vermont conducted anti-submarine warfare (ASW) exercises with the Brazilian Navy Submarine Tupi (S30) and maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft.



“It is an honor to visit Brazil’s newest submarine base and see first-hand the Brazilian Navy’s success in the Brazilian Navy Submarine Development Program (PROSUB) through the build of BNS Riachuelo, BNS Humaitá, and BNS Tonelero,” said Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, U.S. Submarine Forces. “The PROSUB program plays an important part in strengthening our bilateral ties and the overall regional security foundation. We will continue to work closely together toward achieving our shared objectives to improve our combined undersea effectiveness.”



U.S. Ambassador to Brazil Todd Chapman hosted President Jair Bolsonaro, accompanied by Caudle and other Brazilian dignitaries for a key leader engagement on Vermont, reaffirming the strong history of military collaboration between the United States and Brazil.



“This visit reiterates our strong military-to-military relationship, and our common commitment to a partnership that helps strengthen the security of each of our nations, as well as the broader hemisphere. I was pleased to see first-hand, along with President Bolsonaro, the world-class technology and capabilities of this vessel, and to reiterate at the highest level of government our commitment to partnership with Brazil, said Chapman.”



Vermont was commissioned April 18, 2020, and is the 19th Virginia-class fast-attack submarine. It is homeported in Groton, Connecticut.



Vermont, while in the 4th Fleet area of operations, will operate under the command and control of Commander Task Force 46 to complement the undersea warfare capabilities of U.S. Southern Command.



The crew will adhere to COVID-19 health guidelines to ensure the health and safety of the local population and Sailors onboard.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.

