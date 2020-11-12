Total force education center releases board game ahead of its year in review

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- The Air National Guard's training and education center in East Tennessee has released its year in review feature article every year for some time. Still, for this challenging 2020, it is adding a fun twist ahead of that review of accomplishments.



TEC released its Year in Review Board Game ahead of the standard writeup as the organization's way to put a lighthearted end to a year of home isolation and COVID-19 stress.



"The game, if played widely through the holidays by our staff, families, and alumni, may help alleviate the pandemic life of monotony and social distancing as something that gathers most families to the table," said TEC officials. "We hope that our customers and others across the services give it some play too, and learn a bit about our organization."



You can download the 11" x 17" board game at DVIDS.



The game is quick, with fun and quirky actions players must take if landing at particular spaces. The rules state that players require a challenge coin as a game piece, one die, and a pair of sunglasses. The game rules state, "mask wear is required when singing, humming, and or within six feet of others," although it makes no note for those families already isolated at home together.



The game also lists highlights of the total force organization's accomplishments in 2020, including its development and release of new virtual classes, training, and lines of effort.



TEC is a detachment of the Air National Guard Readiness Center and located on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. Its primary mission is as a schoolhouse for total U.S. Air Force professional military education, including NCO academy and Airman leadership school.

