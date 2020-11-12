NETPDC Announces Junior and Senior Civilians of the Quarter for Third Quarter 2020

Photo By Cheryl Dengler | PENSACOLA, Fla. (Nov. 10, 2020) Commander, Naval Education and Training Command, Rear...... read more read more Photo By Cheryl Dengler | PENSACOLA, Fla. (Nov. 10, 2020) Commander, Naval Education and Training Command, Rear Adm. Peter Garvin, delivers a coin to Junior Civilian of the Quarter (COQ) selectee CeCe Castro during a site visit on Nov. 10, 2020. Castro, who serves as a program assistant for the Navy Advancement Center, was selected due to her superior performance in processing more than 170,000 exam answer sheets, adjudicating over 5,000 discrepancy corrections, and delivering customer service to important advancement stakeholders. (U.S. Navy photo by Cheryl Dengler) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla.—The Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) announced Dec. 9 the selection of Doc Wallach as Senior Civilian of the Quarter (COQ) and CeCe Castro as Junior COQ for the third quarter, calendar year 2020.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NETPDC Commanding Officer Brett St. George made the announcement during a virtual all-hands call.



“It gives me great satisfaction to announce the civilians of the quarter,” said St. George. “Not only did these employees do amazing jobs in their regular duties but they went above and beyond despite the issues we are facing today with both the pandemic and Hurricane Sally recovery.”



Wallach, who works as a personnel psychologist for the Navy Advancement Center, is responsible for the design and development of the Navy’s enlisted advancement exams for three ratings, including the Professional Military Knowledge-Eligibility Exam (PMK-EE).



Wallach’s selection was based on his superior performance and dedication as he delivered a content update for the PMK-EE mobile application and met the exam development mission during a tumultuous period impacted by COVID-19 and Hurricane Sally recovery.



Patti Gibson, the Exam Development division head, said Wallach’s skills and attitude made a positive impact on the command’s mission.



“Doc Wallach is well deserving of this recognition for assuming responsibility for the development of the complex and time-sensitive PMK-EE test, stress-testing the PMK-EE mobile application functionality, validating content placed on the mobile app and Navy e-Learning, and coordinating the PMK-EE mobile app upgrade,” said Gibson. “The PMK-EE exam is administered annually to over 210,000 Sailors seeking promotion and his work will be key for each junior Sailor pursuing eligibility for advancement.”



Wallach, a former Navy senior chief, sees his success as confirmation in accomplishing the command’s mission.



“I am both extremely appreciative and very much humbled with this selection,” said Wallach. “I am fortunate to have a job that I love within an organization of true professionals and leadership that affords me opportunities to succeed and contribute to our mission of focusing on our Navy’s Sailors!”



Castro serves as a program assistant for the Navy Advancement Center, and is responsible for five annual exam cycles including exam ordering and shipping, exam discrepancy processing and records management, and direct liaison with fleet Education Services Officers. Her selection was based off her superior performance in processing more than 170,000 Sailor exam answer sheets, adjudicating over 5,000 discrepancy corrections, and delivering customer service to important advancement stakeholders.



Jay Gulley, the Fleet Services branch head and Castro’s supervisor, echoed the award citation in describing her dedication to superior performance.



“CeCe Castro is very well deserving of this recognition as NETPDC Junior COQ for third quarter,” said Gulley. “She has remained undaunted throughout this award period, working through COVID-19 mitigation policies and fall 2020 exam cycle administration and processing delays, while also prepping for spring 2021 exam cycles, exam ordering and shipping, and training new N321 Staff. Her unwavering daily enthusiasm and meticulous attention to detail epitomizes mission first, Sailors always.”



Castro is proud of her accomplishment and enjoys her job of serving Sailors though the advancement process.



“I am very humbled to have been recognized for this award. After N2’s realignment in 2019, I was blessed to have been picked up by N3 and I must say I have enjoyed every minute of it,” said Castro. “I have learned so much and continue to learn as I serve my customers—the Sailors! It is all about them and I pray that I can continue to serve them well in this capacity.”



Both selectees had a vast impact on NETPDC’s continuing mission of serving and advancing Sailors through personal and professional development.



NETPDC, located aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola's Saufley Field, provides products and services that enable and enhance education, training, career development, and personnel advancement throughout the Navy. Primary elements of the command include the Voluntary Education Department, the Navy Advancement Center, and the Resources Management Department.



