NSWC Dahlgren Mechanical Engineer Wins Extraordinary Innovation Award

DAHLGREN, Va. – When Dr. David Hubble came to Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) in 2013, he was unaware his career would lead to work with laser testing and instrumentation. This path led to him winning the NSWCDD Gun and Electric Weapon Systems Department Extraordinary Innovation Award for his exemplary achievements.



Hubble began working with heat transfer in 2006 and joined the Dahlgren team in 2013. In 2018, he began supporting the laser testing and instrumentation unit.



The command’s Gun and Electric Weapon Systems Department recognized Hubble for his superb leadership and brilliant expertise shown while working on the Flat Plate Calorimeter (FPC); an instrument designed to measure the power that high-energy lasers can deliver at tactically relevant distances. Hubble’s work with Dahlgren is far reaching and includes testing support on the Potomac River Test Range. “To help assess the lethality of these new laser weapon systems, the power that they can deliver to a down range target must be measured,” Hubble explained of the FPC.



In reflecting on the accomplishments of the FPC, Hubble recognized three teammates who were all instrumental in the success of this task. Those coworkers are Peter Wick, Justin Stiltner and Thomas Cormier. Each played a key role in making the FPC successful. “Additionally, the project wouldn’t have gotten off the ground without the encouragement of our Test and Evaluation Division Head Barry Mohle, and the initial funding provided by Directed Energy Division Head Ronald Flatley,” explained Hubble.



Today, Hubble continues to work on refining the FPC and enjoys his role. “It’s great to be performing heat transfer analysis again. That is my background and it’s the part of mechanical engineering I most enjoy,” he said.



During his career, Hubble received recognition and awards for his efforts and contributions. One such award is the NAVSEA Excellence Award for the 57mm PACS Development and Test Team that Hubble supported. Another recognition was the Dr. Charles J. Cohen Award of Excellence for Science and Technology for Hubble’s innovation and leadership in development of an advanced design liquid propane burner system for use in mandatory Insensitive Munitions test and evaluation. These, along with the Extraordinary Innovation Award, are just a few of the accomplishments that highlight Hubble’s career.