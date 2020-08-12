Goodfellow hosts virtual tree lighting

Goodfellow held its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony a little differently at the Event Center, here Dec. 4.



During trying times, it is key to adapt and enjoy the little things. The 17th Force Support Squadron made sure Goodfellow members could enjoy a Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony by adapting and holding the ceremony over a live stream on social media.



“With everything going on we still wanted to have a little holiday spirit,” said 17th FSS Director William Dowell. “This was something we came up with so that everyone could still enjoy the tree lighting but be safe as well.”



Before the virtual tree lighting, Santa and his helpers handed out goody bags to children through a designated drive through. The goody bags included candy, an ornament for their trees at home, and a craft kit to make an ornament with a family picture.



During the drive through goody bag event, individuals could watch some of Goodfellow’s own sing Christmas carols by a live stream held on social media before the lighting of the tree took place.



Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander, Col. James Finlayson, 17th TRW vice commander, Chief Master Sgt. Casy Bommershine, 17th TRW command chief and Col. Lillian Prince, 17th TRW individual mobilization augmentee to the commander, wished everyone a safe and happy holidays before hitting the red button to light up the large tree on the parade field.

