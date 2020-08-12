Goodfellow leadership celebrated with the newest chief master sergeant select during a surprise event at the 316th Training Squadron here, Dec. 4.



Goodfellow leadership came out to congratulate Chief Master Sgt. select Aaron Shirley, 316th Training Squadron superintendent, on his great accomplishment of being one of the less than 1 percent to be selected for chief master sergeant.



Chief master sergeants serve as key leaders at all levels in the Air Force from flight-level to Air Staff. They serve as commandants, superintendents, program managers, command chief master sergeants, and career field managers. They must epitomize the finest qualities of a military leader, bringing substantial operational and occupational experience, along with other strong institutional skills to their organizations and all assigned tasks. They must strive to further develop their leadership and management skills and mentor subordinates into enlisted leaders of the future.



Congratulations soon to be chief!!!



The chief master sergeant select is:



(C)MSgt. Aaron Shirley, Squadron Superintendent, 316th Training Squadron

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2020 Date Posted: 12.10.2020 17:17 Story ID: 384719 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow congratulates its newest Chief select, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.