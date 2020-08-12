Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow congratulates its newest Chief select

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf | U.S. Air Force Col. Lillian Prince, 17th Training Wing individual mobilization...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Goodfellow leadership celebrated with the newest chief master sergeant select during a surprise event at the 316th Training Squadron here, Dec. 4.

    Goodfellow leadership came out to congratulate Chief Master Sgt. select Aaron Shirley, 316th Training Squadron superintendent, on his great accomplishment of being one of the less than 1 percent to be selected for chief master sergeant.

    Chief master sergeants serve as key leaders at all levels in the Air Force from flight-level to Air Staff. They serve as commandants, superintendents, program managers, command chief master sergeants, and career field managers. They must epitomize the finest qualities of a military leader, bringing substantial operational and occupational experience, along with other strong institutional skills to their organizations and all assigned tasks. They must strive to further develop their leadership and management skills and mentor subordinates into enlisted leaders of the future.

    Congratulations soon to be chief!!!

    The chief master sergeant select is:

    (C)MSgt. Aaron Shirley, Squadron Superintendent, 316th Training Squadron

