NUWC Division Newport chief scientist wins prestigious ONR Outstanding Lifetime Achievement award

NEWPORT, R.I. — Dr. Donald Steinbrecher, a chief scientist in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Electromagnetic Systems Department, recently won the 2019 Office of Naval Research (ONR) Fred E. Saalfeld Award for Outstanding Lifetime Achievement in Science.



This award, granted on a highly selective basis, recognizes naval research scientists for extraordinary lifetime achievements in science that contributed substantially to the knowledge and capabilities of the Department of the Navy, Department of Defense (DOD) and the nation. It is the highest award that ONR confers on a naval research scientist.



Steinbrecher, a resident of Brookline, Massachusetts, has a 22-year Navy career that is characterized by a unique combination of outstanding abilities as researcher, leader and teacher. As chief scientist, he maintains a technology roadmap for the Undersea Warfare Electromagnetic Systems Department and represents the department on Division Newport’s Science and Technology Council. His research activity is focused on establishing a leadership role for the Navy in the field of software-defined electromagnetic-signals receiving and transmitting systems. His most recent accomplishment is the invention and testing of a new air interface that has an aperture efficiency greater than 90% and an instantaneous bandwidth greater than five octaves.



Since launching his second career at Division Newport in 1998, he has amassed a long list of tangible scientific contributions to the DOD and the U.S. Navy, including being granted 28 patents in areas related to technological solutions for some of the Navy's most pressing challenges. His software-defined air interface concept won the Chief of Naval Research's Million Dollar Challenge for Innovative Ideas.



Steinbrecher is known worldwide for his groundbreaking work in broadband high dynamic range signals acquisition systems. He has made significant contributions to the development of the hardware concepts that enabled the evolution of software-defined radios. He also developed the enabling hardware technology that made possible the original Navy Relocatable Over-The-Horizon Radar (ROTHR), which was the first operational wideband OTH radar system to use digital beam forming. His exceptional scientific achievements over the past half century will continue to benefit the defense community well into the future.



Steinbrecher will be honored by the ONR at a later date with a medal and a citation signed by the secretary of the Navy. The award is named in honor of the primary architect of the Navy's basic research program and former head of ONR's Planning Division.



NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.

