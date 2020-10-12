Guantanamo Bay Volunteers Get Residents Home Safe

It’s the holidays and time to celebrate but driving after too much celebrating can create trouble. At Naval Station Guantanamo Bay (NSGB) there’s an easy way to avoid impaired driving problems, thanks to a team of volunteers who spend their Friday and Saturday nights helping others get home safe.

Safe Ride GTMO is NSGB’s free and anonymous car service available on weekends to anyone who calls.

“Years ago, it used to be official duty that sailors would have to perform and it was more punitive in nature,” according to SCPO Kevin Miller who currently leads the Safe Ride GTMO volunteer program. “We’ve been able to go away from that because now people are doing the responsible thing and calling somebody.”

HM2 Brooke Oachs who has volunteered every weekend since the program restarted in November added, “I’ve had people call even before they’ve gone out. “I’ve also had someone who nervous about it and their friends called for them. Once people try it they realize we’re not here to report them, we’re just interested in getting them home safe.”

There are currently 25 Sailors on the Safe Ride GTMO volunteer driver and navigator teams, including LSSN Sabrina Cosme who volunteers every weekend. “It’s not like back in the states where you can get an Uber or a cab. Here, people really don’t have many options and I feel good knowing they have someone who’s looking out.”

Riders can call (904) 601-7426 between 7 p.m. and midnight Friday and Saturday nights. The program’s information is posted on the Safe Ride GTMO Facebook page and the number is on the wristband patrons are given at ID check at establishments that serve alcohol.

“If I see someone who’s looking tipsy I always ask if they have a ride,” Jeffery Thompson, Bartender at O’Kelly’s explained. “No matter what they say I always point to the wristband and tell them they can call. It’s a good program.”

Safe Ride GTMO is free but does relies on donations to cover the costs of insurance and vehicle rental from the Navy Exchange. In addition to simple donation, riders may also choose to purchase a collectible coin offered for sale inside the van for $20.00 with proceeds going toward program costs.

Safe Ride GTMO volunteer hours are eligible for active duty interested in earning Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal (MOVSM) which Senior Chief Miller explained can be a big boost for career sailors going up for promotion.

“When you go up for Chief, typically you’re looking at 450 – 500 points to even get in the game. If you have your MOVSM that’s 100 points and that’s a lot.”



Right now, the Safe Ride GTMO rents one van every weekend from the NSGB Navy Exchange and runs two shifts to pick up about a dozen people each Friday and Saturday night.

“We’re only driving one vehicle as long as it’s sufficient to support the need, but if there is a need, we can increase cars and staff said SCPO Miller. “If someone is hosting an event contacts Safe Ride GTMO in advance, we can rent more vehicles and staff additional volunteers for that event.”

People who are interested in volunteering to drive or ride along as navigator can contact SCPO Miller at the hospital to sign up for one of four weekend shifts. To participate, volunteers undergo safety training that includes instruction for ensuring that riders safely enter and exit the cab and assisting if needed.

“We stay and watch to make sure they get inside.” LSSN Cosme concluded, “The bottom line is we’re here to help and we just want to make sure people get home safe.”

