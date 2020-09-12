RAP helps Airmen, units with PCS process, keeps moves on track

One thing is certain about military life – the permanent change of station.



And while moving can be stressful for anyone, the Robins Air Force Base Airman and Family Readiness Center’s Relocation Assistance Program is onboard to ease the burden of the process for Airmen and their families.



Angelica Williams, a community readiness consultant and RAP core compliance expert at the Airman and Family Readiness Center, said the RAP eases personal and family stressors that military families experience with a PCS move by providing assistance, counseling, sponsorship training and education throughout all phases of the relocation process.



Local information and educational materials to assist with PCS moves are just two of the resources available as part of the RAP at the Airman and Family Readiness Center.



Additionally, the program provides support and training to unit commanders’ support staff to help them develop a sponsorship program that gives newly assigned members what they need to acclimate to their new duty station, Williams said.



The RAP supports not only Airmen and their families, but also the Air Force mission.



“The Relocation Assistance Program supports mission readiness and provides personnel and families the relocation information, education, and skills development to manage and adapt to the mobile military lifestyle,” Williams said. “The more education and information service members and families have to equip them for the demands of frequent relocation, the more resilient they become.”



The Air Force-wide program is included in the monthly newcomers orientation known as Right Start.



Right Start involves a partnership with various base agencies which provides mandatory base specific introductions and information to newly assigned service members, family members and Defense Department civilians.



Like Right Start, RAP offers useful information on sponsorship and the PCS journey.



As part of the RAP, installation leadership may receive consultation services to keep them informed about relocation-related requirements and timelines to meet base newcomers’ needs, Williams said.



Relocation assistance is available to service members and their families of all ranks who are authorized to make a PCS, Williams said. In addition, centers can extend RAP services to DOD civilians.



Williams said it is a requirement for all newly assigned service members to attend Right Start.



Unit commanders’ support staff ensure all newly assigned service members are designated a sponsor that is trained and able to perform sponsorship duties as assigned, Williams said.



RAP is one of the Airman and Family Readiness Center’s most virtual programs with the majority of its information online.



“No matter if a person is relocating to another state or overseas, all of the information they need to make a smooth transition is located on a virtual platform that can be accessed through cell phones and non-Common Access Card-enabled computers,” Williams said.



Airmen and their families can access RAP information on the Military OneSource website at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/.

For more information on the RAP, call the Airman and Family Readiness Center at 478-926-1256.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2020 Date Posted: 12.10.2020 14:41 Story ID: 384693 Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAP helps Airmen, units with PCS process, keeps moves on track, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.