Corps to host first annual Eagle Fest at Shenango River Lake

WHO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, Shenango River Lake



WHAT: The public is invited to an educational eagle viewing event.



WHEN: Saturday, January 9, 2021, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



WHERE: Chestnut Run Swim Beach



5500 Saranac Drive. (SR846)



Transfer, PA



WHY: Become a citizen scientist and help us in tracking and documenting eagle activity at the lake. We will be conducting Shenango River Lake’s first-ever Eagle Fest. Here at Shenango River Lake, we have several bald eagle nests around the lake and on the river. When the lake freezes and ice forms, open water becomes prime fishing for bald eagles. In the winter of 2019-2020, Shenango staff and local birders observed several eagles daily. On one very unforgettable day, we watched more than 90 juvenile and adult bald eagles.



** For media inquiries, contact the Public Affairs Office at 412-395-7500 or email: celrp-pa@usace.army.mil.

