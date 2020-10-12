Training Support Center Students Enjoy a Free Lunch From Area Restaurants

Photo By Brian Walsh | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (December 10, 2020) Navy Military Training Instructors at Training...... read more read more Photo By Brian Walsh | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (December 10, 2020) Navy Military Training Instructors at Training Support Center Great Lakes assist in handing out pulled pork sandwiches and coleslaw to other students during an event that distributed over 1,460 free barbecue meals funded by Moral, Welfare And Recreation Department and provided by a local restaurant December 10. Over the past three days, over 4,300 free fried chicken, pizza and barbecue meals were provided to students. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Walsh/Released) see less | View Image Page

Great Lakes, Ill. (December 10, 2020)—Over 1,460 students at Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes were treated to lunch from an area restaurant December 10.



Funded by Moral, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Department and distribution assistance from TSC Petty Officer Association (POA) and Chief Petty Officer Association (CPOA), the barbeque arrived in a catering truck to treat students housed in five barracks to pulled pork sandwiches along with sides.



To complete the mission of getting lunches to all students, MWR and TSC staff started events in other barracks on Tuesday. Over 1,410 boxed fried chicken lunches on Tuesday and two box trucks filled with enough pizza to feed over 1,500 students on Wednesday.



“It was priceless seeing the students happy,” said Navy Military Training Instructor Chief Machinist’s Mate Willie Carter. “I’m happy that we are able to break up the monotony and benefit morale. Everyone at the command is family. Bringing in food for them is a small way to let them know that we care.”



According to TSC Commanding Officer Capt. Pat Sutton, providing lunch to the students was an awesome act to boost morale and let them know that we support them after months of adhering to mitigating guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while maintaining mission readiness.



“MWR and TSC staff did an outstanding job planning and executing the events,” Sutton said. “The food was well received by our students. It was a small gesture to let them know that we acknowledge and appreciate their hard work.”