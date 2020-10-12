Trees for Troops 2020 brings 80 trees for military families at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Soldier carries a tree Dec. 4, 2020, during the Trees for Troops event at the South...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Soldier carries a tree Dec. 4, 2020, during the Trees for Troops event at the South Post Housing area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Eighty free Christmas trees were distributed to Fort McCoy military families thanks to the Trees for Troops organization. This was fifth consecutive year the trees were distributed. The Directorate of Public Works Housing Division coordinated the distribution. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Service members and military family members gathered Dec. 4 at a designated area at the South Post Housing area to receive a free Christmas tree courtesy of the Trees for Troops organization.



At around 11 a.m. Dec. 4, a Federal Express (FedEx) semi tractor-trailer arrived at the housing area with 80 trees to unload. Staff with FedEx and the Directorate of Public Works Housing Division, which is headquartered in the housing area, unloaded the truck.



According to treesfortroops.org, the 2020 Trees for Troops initiative included sending about 14,500 trees to 79 military bases. Trees for Troops kicked off Dec. 2 as FedEx Freight drivers began deliveries.



“Hundreds of tree farms across 27 states (and provinces) spanning from Nova Scotia, Canada, to Georgia, donate and collect trees to help the program,” the web site states.



“As customers at these tree farms begin picking out their trees for the season, they can also choose to pen a message that will be attached to a tree being donated to a military family. … Trees for Troops counts on donations from the public to make this program succeed year after year. … Since 2005, Trees for Troops has provided more than 243,955 Christmas trees to military families and troops in the United States and overseas.”



Zach Hynes, Fort McCoy housing manager, said the tree distribution went well. Service members and their family members lined up in their vehicles to take their turn, and everyone observed social distancing and related COVID-19 safety measures that were built into distribution plan.



“Everything went smoothly,” he said.



This was the fifth consecutive year the Trees for Troops effort took place at Fort McCoy.



