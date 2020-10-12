K-9 collaboration

Photo By Airman Jason Cochran | Explosives, equivalent to 100 pounds of TNT, are set off during military working dog...... read more read more Photo By Airman Jason Cochran | Explosives, equivalent to 100 pounds of TNT, are set off during military working dog (MWD) and explosive ordnance detection collaborated training on Beale Air Force Base, California, Nov. 19, 2020. The training was meant to familiarize both the MWDs and their handlers with mass odor, which requires more explosives than the 9th Security Forces Squadron is equipped to handle. All of the explosives used in the training were safely disposed of by the 9th Civil Engineering Squadron’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jason W. Cochran) see less | View Image Page

The missions found on Beale vary widely, from high altitude intelligence, to aerial refueling, and also to space detection and observance.



It’s only through the cooperation amongst these missions, andAirmen , that they can continue upholding national security.



An example of this took place on Nov. 19, 2020, when Airmen from the 9th Security Forces Squadron’s (SFS) Military Working Dog (MWD) section and the 9th Civil Engineering Squadron’s (CES) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) flight teamed up to do mass explosive odor training.



Generally the 9th SFS K-9 handlers train their MWDs with a pound or less of explosives, said Staff Sgt. David Baumgartner, 9th SFS K-9 handler. In order to get access to and safely handle larger amounts of explosives, the 9th SFS reached out to Beale’s EOD flight.



“The training was a collaboration with EOD,” said Baumgartner. “It was mainly for the dogs to get them used to mass odor.”



The MWDs and their handlers were not the only ones to benefit from the training, said Travis Ditmanson, 9th CES EOD team leader.



“By mixing our mindset with their mindset, both of us are improving overall,” Ditmanson said. “It’s good for both of us to learn from each other, to see how each other does their job so we can both do better work when our turn comes. We set each other up for success.”



A common threat to be seen from the K-9 perspective on deployments are vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices and suicide bombers, both situations where mass odor training proves invaluable.



“These connections are what keep the military as effective as it is,” Ditmanson said. “It’s 10,000 times more important than any training on a computer. It’s training like this that keeps us ready for any outside threats.”