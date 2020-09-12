America’s Finest

LITTLE CREEK, Va. – On Oct. 30, 2020, an announcement was made via naval message traffic, that Lt. Cmdr. Scott Richards had been selected as the Commander, Naval Surfaces Forces Atlantic Surface Warfare Officer (SWO) of the Year 2019.



“Lt. Cmdr. Richards emerged as the best of the best,” said Rear Adm. Brad Cooper, commander, Naval Surfaces Forces Atlantic, in the naval message. “His exceptional professionalism as a leader, tactician, and all-around surface warrior attests to his selection as the 2019 SWO of the Year.” This award recognizes an officer who best personifies the SWO profession and includes excellence in warfighting, leadership and mission accomplishment through superior professionalism and personal example.



According to the Naval Surface Forces Atlantic Facebook page, there are more than 3,000 men and women currently serving as Surface Warfare Officers, or SWOs, in the Atlantic Surface Force.



During Richards’ year and a half aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) he served as the Department Head for Deck Department, also known as the First Lieutenant. He was overall responsible for all of the Deck Department operations, to include all exterior maintenance of the ship’s surfaces, anchors, and mooring lines and chains. His role also involved overseeing all lifeboats, search and rescue operations, and monitoring underway replenishments.



“I'm very honored to receive the award, but it is truly the Wasp’s award,” said Richards, who credits his selection to his time stationed aboard Wasp. “The entire Wasp family is really what that award is about; it is attributed to everyone working together from the triad down to our newest reporting Sailor, and I was very fortunate and very blessed to be at the right place at the right time.”



Both of Richards’ grandfathers enlisted in the military during the Korean War: one was a Sailor in the U.S. Navy and the other served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He knew from a young age that he wanted to serve. “On Sept. 11, 2001 I was in high school, seeing that attack on our country. I knew that I wanted to be part of the efforts of protecting our country, protecting my loved ones and my family and our way of life,” he said.



In 2009, Richards graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, received his commission, and cannot envision doing anything else. “I have loved nearly every day at work. Having the opportunity to lead America's Finest is such an honor and such a humbling experience,” he said. I love my work. I love what we do, I love what the Navy stands for, and what we defend.”



Richards is currently assigned to Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Va., and recently completed his training to become a Warfare Tactics Instructor.



“There is a wealth of experience, opportunities, and knowledge around us,” said Richards. “We need to continue to learn from others’ experiences, whether through discussions, observations, or reading; strive for the team’s or mission’s success; and work every day to be the best version of ourselves. The Sailors and Marines we lead and the American virtues and people we defend deserve nothing less than our best.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2020 Date Posted: 12.10.2020 13:19 Story ID: 384679 Location: LITTLE CREEK, VA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America’s Finest, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.