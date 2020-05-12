After 30-year career, Col. Fehrle retires as 188th Medical Group Commander

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. – Col. Brett V. Fehrle, 188th Medical Group commander, retired in a formal, and virtual, ceremony held here Dec. 5, 2020.



Fehrle concluded his military career after more than 30 years in front of family, friends, and current and formal coworkers. The event was presided over by Maj. Gen. Joseph B. Wilson, assistant to the commander, Air Force Material Command.



“What do you say about Brett without mentioning his leadership? Everywhere he’s been, he’s addressed leadership challenges,” reflected Wilson. “He’s made some significant changes and moved these units forward at every place he’s served.”



Fehrle began his military career as a U.S. Marine Corp officer candidate in 1985 and served in the U.S. Navy Reserve before receiving a commission in the Air National Guard. In addition to his five overseas deployments transporting wounded U.S. service members from Operation Enduring Freedom to Germany, Fehrle has held multiple group commander positions and served at the National Guard Bureau as the Chief of Medical Readiness for the Air National Guard.



As the 188th Medical Group commander, he led more than 50 Airmen to ensure the Wing is a healthy and fit force by providing local medical support to maintain a deployment ready force.



In addition to his official papers of retirement, Fehrle was presented with numerous awards, citations, and accolades earned during his distinguished years of service including a Legion of Merit medal for his exceptional performance of outstanding service to the United States.



Fehrle spoke of the importance of his service and service to the country. “While this will be my last official time putting on the uniform, I will always be an Airman. Although I don’t serve in a military position, I hope to always be champion to you and your families and to other veteran organizations.”



He will continue serving in a civilian capacity and a senior systems engineer supporting KC-135 Stratotanker programs at Tinker, AFB Okla.

