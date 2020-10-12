Soldiers with Task Force Illini, 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Illinois Army National Guard deployed to Lviv, Ukraine, are finding ways to use their off-duty hours to accomplish great things.

1st Lt. Makiya Turner from Decatur, Illinois, is an advisor at Combat Training Center, Yavoriv, and the proud author of her recently published book, “God is Always Speaking to Us: Are We Listening?”

Turner started her book in January 2020, and upon deploying in June had approximately 80% of the book written. Along the way, her husband was one of her biggest supporters, as well as her mother and close friends.

“Finishing up my book while deployed was certainly a task I was unprepared for. On some days, I lacked motivation and creativity to finish the final pieces of my book, or I could not find the time to research or determine the publishing process. I regained motivation through prayer and the encouragement of my loved ones,” said Turner.

Turner said the inspiration for her book was spiritual encouragement and self-development of others.

“Writing and publishing this book was a great personal accomplishment for me. It put me outside of my comfort zone and into a new level of self-growth. I am thankful for this opportunity to share my creativity with the world. If just one person is inspired by my book, I’ll be satisfied,” said Turner.

Task Force Illini is the command element of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine, which is responsible for training, advising, and mentoring the Ukrainian cadre at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv, Ukraine to improve Armed Forces Ukraine’s training capacity and defense capabilities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2020 Date Posted: 12.10.2020 12:11 Story ID: 384669 Location: LVIV, UA Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Illini Soldier publishing book while deployed, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.