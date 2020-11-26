Giving thanks through giving back

Goodfellow members who did not go home for the Thanksgiving holiday were invited to join base leadership for lunch at the Western Winds Dining Facility, here, Nov. 26.



Leadership from different squadrons and tenant units served food to show support for individuals who spent their Thanksgiving away from home.



Outdoor seating was provided to mitigate the number of people in the facility at one time.



Retirees and Veterans in the San Angelo community were also invited on base to partake in the Thanksgiving meal as a way to recognize and thank them for their service and sacrifices made over the years.

