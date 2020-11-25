Chief Boomershine holds enlisted calls

Chief Master Sgt. Casy Boomershine, 17th Training Wing command chief, hosted the first enlisted calls since her arrival to Goodfellow here, Nov. 23.



The purpose of these enlisted calls are to allow enlisted members to express any concerns or ask any questions they would like in an open forum.



The calls are open to questions in person or if a member would prefer, they can use a QR code to ask a question anonymously. This same method also allowed individuals to answer polls created by the chief.



Boomershine began the call with a fun poll about superpowers to loosen individuals up and enjoy a laugh. Some of the options included: would you rather be able to read minds, but never be able to stop or be able to fly, but have to shout the entire time “I am flying.”



As the call continued, Boomershine shared stories from her Air Force career.



Boomershine used her past as an example as to why we need to find individuals to look up to and help fellow wingmen.



Individuals can attend the call sin person to help connect with Boomershine through mask wear and social distancing.



These calls are open to active duty members who are stationed as permanent party on base. Different times were scheduled for the calls to abide by social distancing rules, so all enlisted have a chance to attend while continuing the mission of training developing and inspiring the future force.



The next call to take place will be at the base theater on Dec. 2, 2020.

