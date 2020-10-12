NWDC Guest Speaker Series: GeoTech Center Inaugural Director Discusses Technology Challenges for Leaders

The inaugural director of the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center in Washington, D.C., presented leadership challenges and opportunities related to rapid changes in technology as part of the Navy Warfare Development Command (NWDC) Guest Speaker Series today.



Dr. David Bray is also executive director for the Commission on the Geopolitical Impacts of New Technologies and Data. He believes rapid changes in our world demand that today’s leaders in both the public and private sector must be “change agents” and help their organizations go beyond the status quo.



“This talk will provide leaders with awareness of the potential trends for 2030, 2040, and 2050 as well as ways they can apply the knowledge to be bold, brave, and benevolent for the future ahead,” Bray said. “The 7 billion networked devices on the planet in 2013 have doubled to 14 billion in 2015, and 2022 is forecasted to have more than 100 billion network devices globally relative to only 8 billion people on the planet. The amount of data also is growing exponentially, such that by 2022 estimates suggest there will be more data than twice all the conversations we ever had for the entire history of human species.”



Bray believes the kind of rapid technology changes we see today affect the nature of leadership. “This requires recognition of the exponential technology trends that have been growing in certain fields - to include data, tech, space, trans-ocean capabilities, and geopolitics,” he said.



_____________________________________

The NWDC Guest Speaker Series fosters discussions with thought leaders, naval scholars, and other dynamic personalities to facilitate NWDC’s pursuit of rapid, game changing innovations. For more information or to submit a speaker request, please contact Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Jones, andrew.s.jones1@navy.mil, or Dr. Michael A. Brown Sr, PhD, michael.a.brown31@navy.mil.



NWDC develops and integrates innovative solutions to complex naval warfare challenges to enhance current and future warfighting capabilities. Command professionals are focused on operational-level concept generation, warfighting development, and cross-domain integration to strengthen U.S. Navy warfighting.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2020 Date Posted: 12.10.2020 11:43 Story ID: 384664 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NWDC Guest Speaker Series: GeoTech Center Inaugural Director Discusses Technology Challenges for Leaders, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.