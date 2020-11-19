Spreading Holiday Cheer

Photo By Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf | Goody bags from a local business sit on chairs before being given out to Airmen at the...... read more read more

Photo By Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf | Goody bags from a local business sit on chairs before being given out to Airmen at the 17th Communications Squadron on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 17, 2020. The wing commander and command chief master sgt. traveled through multiple offices giving the bags to Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf) see less | View Image Page