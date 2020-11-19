Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Casy Boomershine, 17th TRW command chief, started spreading holiday cheer early at the Norma Brown Building, here, Nov. 17.
A local company donated goody bags filled with seasonal treats. Nazario and Boomershine made sure to hand the bags out to junior Airmen. Some of the treats included cookies, coffee, creamer, and even hand sanitizer.
All of the bags contained a hand written note from someone in the community wishing military members a safe and happy holidays while thanking them for their service.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2020 11:33
|Story ID:
|384662
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
