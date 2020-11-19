Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Spreading Holiday Cheer

    Spreading Holiday Cheer

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf | Goody bags from a local business sit on chairs before being given out to Airmen at the...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Seraiah Wolf 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Casy Boomershine, 17th TRW command chief, started spreading holiday cheer early at the Norma Brown Building, here, Nov. 17.

    A local company donated goody bags filled with seasonal treats. Nazario and Boomershine made sure to hand the bags out to junior Airmen. Some of the treats included cookies, coffee, creamer, and even hand sanitizer.

    All of the bags contained a hand written note from someone in the community wishing military members a safe and happy holidays while thanking them for their service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 12.10.2020 11:33
    Story ID: 384662
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spreading Holiday Cheer, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    holiday
    GAFB
    Seasons Greetings
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT