NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Navy Regional Mail Center Helps Santa During the Holidays

The NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk Regional Navy Mail Center (RNMC) is in the middle of its busiest time of the year, processing double the volume of mail weekly during the holiday season than it does in other weeks throughout the year.



According to Tom Wilson, the director of postal operations, volume more than doubles from the usual 11 to 14 thousand pounds a week to between 25 and 30 thousand pounds from the middle of November until the end of the year.



“This is the time of the year when we feel special because we know we contribute to the happiness of our Sailors who are far from home,” Wilson added. “I am so proud of our entire team here at the Regional Navy Mail Center in Norfolk and our four outlying Official Mail Facilities located at Naval Air Station Oceana; Norfolk Naval Shipyard; Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek and Naval Weapons Station Yorktown.”



The influx of mail requires changes to the work schedule and the use of additional tri-walls at the RNMC every December, but according to Wilson, the added challenges of distancing due to COVID have increased the need for flexibility. Military personnel who support the mail tendered through the Norfolk Navy Air Terminal and fleet ship pierside support have gone to three-section duty, so the entire team is never together at the same time. Sailors are also working some Saturday hours to avoid backlogs due to higher mail volumes.



Wilson added that most of his military and civilian staff have been stationed onboard ship or in a remote location, so they are keenly aware of the sacrifices of deployed Sailors and are proud to do their part to avoid having them feel isolated during the holiday season.



“Without us moving the mail, many Sailors and civilians may not receive personal gifts and greetings from family and friends,” he said. “We hope that what we do puts a smile on their faces.”

Date Taken: 12.09.2020 Date Posted: 12.10.2020