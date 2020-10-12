Courtesy translation: Expansion of the escalation level concept

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations from the state of Hessen see less | View Image Page

Press Release from the Hessen State Government from 08 DEC 2020

Courtesy Translation: Lena Stange, Public Affairs Specialist



"Hotspots require special measures"



Expansion of the escalation level concept



In view of the continuously increasing numbers of infections, the Hessian Corona Cabinet has expanded the established escalation level concept.

We have to realize that the current restriction measures do not take effect to the extent that was hoped nationwide. Rather, there are hotspots with very high incidences of over 200 new infections within seven days based on 100,000 residents," said Anne Janz, State Secretary at the Hessian Ministry for Social Affairs and Integration after the meeting of the Corona Cabinet on Tuesday in Wiesbaden.



The decision of the Corona Cabinet follows the agreement of the federal and state governments to take comprehensive and general measures when such an incidence rate occurs. “For Hessen, we have now introduced a further level black in our escalation level concept and specified which measures have to be implemented. This also includes night curfews,” said Janz. The local authorities were immediately asked to implement the measures by means of general regulations starting Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.



Containing the occurrence of infections



The black level applies to a “diffuse infection process” that is not limited to a manageable and limited outbreak focus. The incidence rate has to remain below 200 for five consecutive before the measures can be lifted.



Janz said that with the escalation level concept, Hessen gives clear guidelines regarding what occurrence of infections requires what specific measures. "If a region has an incidence of over 200 and this persists for three days in a row, then e.g. a night curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. has to be implemented. During this time, leaving your own apartment is only permitted for important reasons, such as professional or medical requirements,” explained Anne Janz.



The consumption of alcohol in the public sphere and the sale for immediate consumption are also prohibited all day. School-specific measures starting with grade 8 should also be considered.



“It is imperative that the measures have a lasting effect in order to reduce the number of infections in these regions. Only then can we avoid overwhelming our health system,” said Janz. One thing, however, has to be made very clear: “Putting regulations in place that are effective in the long run is one side, the other side is the responsibility each one of us has - for oneself and for others,” concluded Janz.



The new black level – an overview



When cumulative 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within the last seven days are reached in a district, a district-free city, a city or a municipality during three consecutive days, the following measures must be taken:



Imposition of a night curfew for the time between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Leaving your own apartment during this time is only permitted for important reasons, in particular for:

 Professional or official activities, including the participation of volunteers in fire brigade, disaster control and rescue services,

 Use of medical, therapeutic and veterinary care services,

 Exercise of custody rights, accompaniment and care of people in need of support and minors,

 Accompanying the dying,

 Participation in services on special religious occasions,

 Care for animals as well as measures to combat and prevent animal diseases



The consumption of alcohol in public places and the supply of alcohol for immediate consumption is prohibited all day.



The contact restrictions according to § 1 Paragraph 1 CoKoBeV also apply from Dec. 28, 2020, to (including) Jan. 1, 2021.



Furthermore, the school-specific implementation of further measures starting with grade 8 (except the final year) should be considered. Further restrictions of movement should also be taken into account.



As soon as the 7-day incidence rate has remained below 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants for five consecutive days, the measures must be revoked.



Source: https://www.hessen.de/presse/pressemitteilung/erweiterung-des-eskalationsstufenkonzeptes-0