Souda Spotlight – Legalman 2nd Class Tyler Belz, Legal Service

Legalman 2nd Class Tyler Belz, from Long Island, N.Y., said joining the Navy was the perfect choice for him because he can travel and serve his country. He was born on an island, so he enjoys living in the Navy’s coastal locations. He has been in the Navy for six years and at NSA Souda Bay for six months. He processes legal documents and helps with military justice and legal assistance for the Legal Services Office.



What do you do day-to-day as a legalman?



Most of what we do is command services and legal assistance. Command services involve non-judicial punishment, administrative separation and working with non-federal entities, a.k.a the command associations with events they want to do. Legal assistance is another huge chunk of what we do here … this includes notaries, power of attorneys, bills of sales for vehicle transfers. We also answer legal questions, help out with wills, immigration matters, visas and marriage certificates.



Why did you choose to be a legalman?



(It is) a convert rate, not a rate you can join the Navy as. In my previous rating I was a deck seaman on the USS John C. Stennis for two years. I learned about other rates and put in for legalman because the law was always interesting to me. I worked in the office doing on-the-job training and I was approved for conversion to go to our A-school in Newport, R.I.



What is something most people don’t know about being a legalman?



We have an agreement with Roger Williams University in Rhode Island and we have an obligation to get an associate’s degree in paralegal studies through them which we start at A-school (and) we finish electronically at our next command. It is paid for by the Judge Advocate General’s Corps and we all sign a Page 13 (a document containing the terms and commitment of a military member’s enlistment) saying we will get it. A lot of other legalman, if they decide to stay in, they usually go for their bachelor’s in paralegal studies. And usually for chief (and up) they will have a master’s as well. So, our rate is really big on education and we probably have more degrees than most other communities.



What do you do during your off time?

I like to go to the gym … I love to write …. watch movies. Pretty much what a lot of other people do. Also, I am currently pursuing my bachelor’s degree in paralegal studies. Getting my bachelor’s is very important to me, moving forward for promotion and my Navy career.

