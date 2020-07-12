Souda Spolight - Boatwain's Mate 3rd Class Teshaun Troyquash

What is your favorite thing about your job?



I like getting to work with local nationals … it is interesting to learn about their culture, also they have been teaching me Greek. We work with them when we have ship movements, some of them help with the pulling in of a ship and some of them help with putting the boom around the ship. They are really helpful.



Any advice for people wanting to pursue BM as a rate?



Don’t rush with your qualifications, take your time learning all you need to know about it before moving on to the next one. If you rush, and then get tasked with heading an evolution and you don’t fully understand what needs to be done, someone could get hurt.



What do you do during your off time?



I like to play video games. I own a PlayStation, X-box and a Nintendo Switch. My favorite type of games are RPGs (role-playing games), sports and fighting games. I play Warzone online a lot, it is challenging because you are playing against other people and it is cross platform game, so you are playing against PC users as well. But, it is fun because you can do it from the comfort of your own home.

