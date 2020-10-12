RLSO teams with U.S. Embassy Tokyo for outreach event

(YOKOSUKA, Japan) Military and civilian members from the Region Legal Service Office (RLSO) Western Pacific Legal Assistance department and U.S. Embassy Tokyo provided military families guidance in processing consular reports of birth abroad (CRBA) and first-time passport applications at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Benny Decker Theater, Dec. 9.

Sixty-six families participated in the appointment-only event. The event minimized the health risks, time and costs associated with traveling to the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo to obtain CRBAs for newborns, which are vital to entitling children born overseas to U.S. citizenship.

“It is a very rewarding experience to help the families in the community through the CRBA process and provide a more convenient forum,” said Lt. Charles Moore, a legal assistance attorney. “We’re providing documentation necessary to participate, even if one parent is unable to attend.”

The military relationship with the embassy continues to evolve in order to fulfill the needs of the Navy’s legal mission.

“We help a lot of people from going to the embassy, especially when they have children during this time of COVID,” said RLSO Legal Assistant Kazumi Takahara.

“We are a team and I am glad I can help the families,” said Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Vidalya Jackson, assigned to RLSO. “I am happy they are able to do this here, instead of traveling all the way to Tokyo.”

The embassy frequently offers this outreach event, but it was an especially poignant offering due to the ongoing global pandemic.

“The U.S. Embassy is proud to support our military community in Japan with these types of on base consular services whenever possible,” said Consular Officer Aaron Rader. “Also, today, we had the privilege of documenting 68 new babies as new U.S. citizens.”

“By helping families obtain a CRBA and associated passport, we ensure Sailors can focus on the mission with the peace of mind that their families, specifically their newborn children, have the documents they need, “said Moore.

For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

Date Taken: 12.10.2020 Date Posted: 12.10.2020 Story ID: 384622 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP