6th Medical Group hosts nursing skill fair

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Airmen from the 6th Medical Group took part in a nursing skill fair at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 7-11, 2020, in order to stay deployment ready and up to date on important practices.



“The main purpose of this event was to assist our medics in refreshing the skills that they can potentially use downrange, were they to be deployed or sent on a humanitarian mission,” said Col. Cheryl Lockhart, chief nurse with the 6th Medical Group. “Often, these are skills that they do not utilize in everyday work, so we have made this [skill fair] to be a refresher in these skills and stay current.”



The skill fair was divided into seven stations: Blood collection methods, blood delivery, intravenous (IV) initiation and removal, triple channel pump, medication administration methods, electrocardiogram (ECG) lead placement, oxygen delivery methods, and urinary catheters insertion and care. “These are basic trauma and life-saving skills that we're teaching them,” said Lockhart. “It’s really important that we refresh them periodically so that they are immediately ready to go and provide that kind of care.”



The Airmen went through each station, receiving guidance from an instructor at each step. While they were provided with instruction, there was still an element of problem solving and critical thinking.



“Our instructors are highly trained and are able to assist our Airmen in refreshing new skills, and they're all very competent to deliver trusted care both here and downrange,” added Lockhart.



Additionally, the Airmen were also tasked with providing proper patient care and deliver world-class service in a timely manner. At each station, the instructors set up different scenarios and patient profiles in order to further challenge the Airmen’s adaptability.



“These types of events are very beneficial just because we don't see some of this stuff on a day-to-day basis,” said Airman 1st Class Michael Albright, an aerospace medical technician with the 6th Health Care Operations Squadron “It's important to stay current because you never know if you’ll be sent down range.”



The 6th MDG members will continue to hold the nursing skill fair throughout the rest of the week in order to ensure that all of the available medics refresh their knowledge on these basic yet sometimes life-saving skills.



“Our Airmen are excellent, enthusiastic, and always ready to provide outstanding trusted care to our warriors and their families,” said Lockhart.

