Honoring their lives and legacy

This has been the toughest year of my life. As Commanding Officer of Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, losing any member of our team, civilian or military, is devastating. After the tragic loss of Roldan Agustin and Vince Kapoi, Jr. one year ago on Dec. 4, 2019, I have had many waves of grief like I have never known before – and I’m not sure they will ever stop. No one should ever lose a loved one in such a tragic way. My wife and I continue to grieve for the loss of Roldan and Vince, Jr. Like their lives, December 4 will be permanently etched in our memories; and our hearts will always be with our shipyard ‘ohana, no matter where we are physically in the world.



On Friday, Dec. 4, we memorialized the lives of Roldan and Vince, Jr. with the blessing of a plaque to be permanently placed at the shipyard as a symbol of their legacy. Were it not for the pandemic, our shipyard ‘ohana of almost 7,000 strong would have surrounded Dry Dock 2 in tribute to these men. Instead, along with the Agustin, Kapoi, and Nakamine families, we were surrounded by many colorful lei placed on the railings, each brought by a member of our shipyard ‘ohana, not to remember the tragic way these men died, but to remember the honorable way they lived. The lei brought me back to a year ago when the railings in the shipyard were covered in the same way after Roldan and Vince, Jr. were suddenly taken from us. As they did then, the lei united us together showing that no matter the physical distance, we will never forget these two men.



During the ceremony, Kahu Kordell Kekoa delivered a moving Hawaiian blessing to honor the legacy of these men, to memorialize their lives, and to dedicate the plaque that will stand for years to come. As part of the blessing, I had the privilege to place lei on the plaque continuing the journey of grief and healing throughout the last year. Kahu Kordell’s final remarks reverberated deeply with me when he said, “Your spirits can leave this place because your memory will always be here.”



In my grieving process, I have come to believe there is a healing power of gratitude. We are grateful to have known these men and for the impact they had on us all. Though it will never remove sorrow or sadness, expressing gratitude is a means of soothing our pain. It helps provide a broader perspective of our lives and brings focus on what is really important. We remembered and honored Roldan’s and Vince, Jr.’s lives in gratitude for what they shared with us in life.



These men were the types to go the extra mile. Roldan was kind and humble—always willing to lend a hand without hesitation. Vince, Jr. elevated those around him, always exemplifying the true meaning of kīnāʻole—doing the right thing, in the right way, at the right time, in the right place, to the right person, for the right reason, with the right feeling, the first time.



In gratitude for their lives and legacy, let us continue to honor them each day. Our civilian and military workforce share the same values and bonds – we are one shipyard ‘ohana. Throughout the last year, we have grieved together and sought healing together; and we will continue to honor them together.



Join us as we honor their lives and legacy. Honor these two men by sharing aloha with each other every single day. Honor them by treating each other right and by remembering their ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, in service to their country. Roldan Agustin and Vince Kapoi, Jr. will never be forgotten, by family, by friends, nor by Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.



Every time a ship enters the yards; every time a new apprentice class graduates; and every time a ship goes to sea from Pearl Harbor, Roldan and Vince, Jr. will be a part of that team. I am grateful for the aloha and legacy left by these two men. May how we live our lives be a reminder of the service, the sacrifice, and most importantly, the impact that Roldan Agustin and Vince Kapoi Jr. had on Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and our Navy.



Capt. Greg Burton is the 47th Commander of Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility.

