American maritime community recognized by USTRANSCOM commander

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. -- Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, commander, U.S. Transportation Command, virtually addressed the United Seamen’s Service (USS) Dec. 9, 2020, to congratulate the recipients of the Admiral of the Ocean Sea Award (AOTOS). He also acknowledged the hard work, tenacity, and patriotism of the American maritime community.



“At USTRANSCOM our success is inextricably linked to a high-performing sealift industry,” said Lyons by way of video. “Now 2020 has been a year none of us will forget given the COVID-19 pandemic, but born out of the many challenges of COVID-19, came resilience, determination, and enhanced teamwork, focused on new ways to ensure the mission never fails.”



U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao accepted the maritime industry’s most prestigious award, the 2020 AOTOS Award, on behalf of the entire American maritime community, which highlighted its service to the nation. Special recognition goes to the four pillars of that community: the Maritime Administration, merchant mariners, U.S.-flag shipping companies, and longshoremen. The award will be displayed at Maritime Administration Headquarters in Washington, D.C. The AOTOS Award commenced in 1970 by the USS and has honored more than 80 industry leaders, while the USS marks its 78th anniversary this year.



“When our nation goes to war, so does the maritime industry,” said Lyons after thanking members for their leadership over the years. “Today, as in the past, the Defense Department relies on U.S. flagged vessels, global trade routes, and expert mariners to comprise a naval auxiliary in times of crisis.”



The Seamen’s Service provides community services for the U.S. Merchant Marine, the U.S. Armed Forces, and seafarers of the world. USS, a non-profit agency established in 1942, operates centers in six foreign ports in Europe, Asia, and Africa and in the Indian Ocean, and also provides seagoing libraries to American vessels through its affiliate, the American Merchant Marine Library Association.



This year, the presentation will highlight the service of the American maritime community to the nation, with special recognition of four pillars of that community: the Maritime Administration, merchant mariners, U.S.-flag shipping companies, and longshoremen.



“Pandemic notwithstanding, the U.S. Maritime Community continued to carry on their commitment to our country by moving and handling millions of tons of cargo in world commerce despite the personal risk and danger presented by COVID-19 globally,” said Lt. Gen. Kenneth R, Wykle, U.S. Army (Ret.), chairman, USS AOTOS Committee. “These commitments deserve this most prestigious honor.”



Neither the maritime industry nor TRANSCOM has the luxury to stop movement or to take a knee, according to Lyons. He closed by thanking industry partners, merchant mariners, and all other agencies for working closely with USTRANSCOM over the last eight months.



“Together we figured out how to continue the mission and protect our people,” Lyons said. “Let me close by wishing you all good health. USTRANSCOM is proud of our relationship with the sealift industry. This year, 2020, epitomized our motto, ‘Together, we will deliver.’”



USTRANSCOM exists as a warfighting combatant command to project and sustain military power at a time and place of the nation’s choosing. Powered by dedicated men and women, USTRANSCOM underwrites the lethality of the Joint Force, advances American interests around the globe, and provides our nation's leaders with strategic flexibility to select from multiple options, while creating multiple dilemmas for our adversaries.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2020 Date Posted: 12.09.2020 16:44 Story ID: 384602 Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, American maritime community recognized by USTRANSCOM commander, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.