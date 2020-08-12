New technology increases workplace flexibility at Tobyhanna

A streamlined computing technology is making life easier for employees at Tobyhanna Army Depot.

More than 100 employees are piloting a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), which replaces the cumbersome desktop tower with a small black box called a Thin Client. Less expensive than traditional towers, the Thin Clients are also much smaller and lighter. VDI technology creates the user’s profile and stores it on a remote server, accessible from any other Thin Client across the large installation. Information technology (IT) experts say the best aspect of Thin Clients is convenience.

“Users can access their profile from any Thin Client, which means their data and applications are always there. This will be especially useful for employees who often work in different parts of the depot,” according to Al Lyons, project manager for the VDI initiative. IT support personnel also lauded VDI for its ability to remove the current requirement for frequent updates.

“Updates can be a pain for many users and that pain is intensified in areas where computers are not used frequently,” said Matthew Raup, Chief of the Customer Service Branch. “With VDI, the devices are always up to date and ready to go, which is a win for us all.” Raup works in the Installation Services Directorate.

The pilot includes participants from a variety of depot organizations in different types of work settings. They say the effort has been a big success.

“As a production floor manager, I find the VDI extremely valuable. My team depends on our IT equipment to be cooperative and easy to use. VDI does just that,” said Tiffany Harmon. Harmon leads the Component Paint Branch in the Systems Integration and Support Directorate.

Lyons says the depot-wide VDI rollout will begin in 2021. Users interested in migrating to VDI sooner can contact the Customer Service Branch at X56677.

Tobyhanna Army Depot is a recognized leader in providing world-class logistics support for command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems across the Department of Defense. Tobyhanna’s Corporate Philosophy, dedicated work force and electronics expertise ensure the depot is the Joint C5ISR provider of choice for all branches of the Armed Forces and industry partners.

Tobyhanna’s unparalleled capabilities include full-spectrum logistics support for sustainment, overhaul and repair, fabrication and manufacturing, engineering design and development, systems integration, post production software support, technology insertion, modification, foreign military sales and global field support to our joint warfighters.

About 4,000 personnel are employed at Tobyhanna, which is located in the Pocono Mountains of northeastern Pennsylvania. Tobyhanna Army Depot is part of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command. Headquartered at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, the command’s mission is to empower the Soldier with winning C5ISR capabilities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2020 Date Posted: 12.09.2020 14:16 Story ID: 384573 Location: US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New technology increases workplace flexibility at Tobyhanna, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.